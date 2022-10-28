Gang member sentenced to 75 years for 2020 killing of Arlington Martin High School student

A gang member was sentenced on Friday to 75 years in prison in the 2020 shooting death of an Arlington Martin High School student on a Fort Worth street.

Adrian Robinson, 21, was sent to prison after a Tarrant County jury found him guilty on Thursday on the charge of organized criminal activity-murder in the death of 17-year-old Cheyenne Moore on Jan. 12, 2020.

Robinson, a member of the Lake Como Crips, also was sentenced to 20 years after jurors found him guilty on the charge of organized criminal activity-deadly conduct. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Prosecutors alleged Robinson was involved in the fatal shooting to win fame and respect within his Fort Worth gang.

Judge George Gallagher in the 396th District Court in Fort Worth granted a defense motion on Thursday for a mistrial on murder and deadly conduct counts after jurors reported they were in a deadlock on those charges.

Robinson did not testify.

Robinson was a passenger in a Hyundai Sonata when he opened fire on a group of people in the 5700 block of East Rosedale Street, authorities said.

Because there were no eyewitness, prosecutors told jurors that they cut a deal with Christopher Williams, another defendant indicted in the case. Williams testified that he was driving the vehicle. Braylin Brown was also in the car. He has been indicted on a murder charge in Moore’s killing.

Under the agreement, Williams will receive five years in prison, the minimum sentence for murder in Texas, in exchange for his testimony.

A grand jury has also indicted Robinson on murder in connection with the shooting death of Anjonae Eubanks, which occurred three days before Moore was slain.

Williams testified that he, Brown and Robinson werelooking or Javien Wright, a Fort Worth rapper known as J Dub, with whom Brown had a dispute. They abandoned the plan to find Wright and focused on new targets, Williams testified.

Wright, 17, was shot to death in February 2020 in the front yard of a house in the 1500 block of East Mulkey Street. Police said Wright was a Bloods gang member in in Stop Six.