Gang member sentenced for shooting at rivals, texting that he always shoots first

A gang member has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for shooting at a rival gang, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced.

Four men were changing a flat tire on their vehicle in the Country Cove subdivision in Powder Springs when Taviair Dye shot them and their vehicle. The people in the car returned fire and fled the area.

Shortly after this shooting, Dye sent a threatening text message to an acquaintance of the victims, saying that he always shoots first.

The people in the car that Dye shot at were later pulled over. During the course of that traffic stop, police noticed a bullet hole in the body and window of the vehicle.

Police discovered they were involved in the shooting with Dye.

Search warrants on social media resulted in additional evidence related to the shooting as well as evidence of Dye’s involvement and association with the 2Solid gang.

On Dye’s social media, he bragged about being in shootouts and shooting at opposition members of the 2Solid gang.

Dye was sentenced to 15 years, 10 years of which will be spent in custody.

On Oct. 21, 2022, a Cobb County jury found Dye guilty of aggravated assault and violation of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

“With senseless, violent crime on the rise, this sentence sends the message such violence will not be tolerated and anyone involved in such violence will be held accountable in Cobb County,” Assistant District Attorney Jay Winkler, the lead trial lawyer on the team, said.

