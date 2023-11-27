‘Gang member’ is suspected of shooting up Boise apartment. He faces felony charges

A man was arrested over Thanksgiving weekend after police said he allegedly shot up a southwest Boise apartment near the Central Bench.

Officers from the Boise Police Department arrived at an apartment complex near the intersection of Curtis and Overland roads Friday after reports that shots were fired in the area, according to a news release from the agency. Police said they located several holes on the outside of the apartment, but no one was injured.

The department alleged the shooting was gang-related and identified, a 31-year-old Boise resident as the suspect, who was arrestedSaturday after police obtained a warrant, according to the news release. The man was arrested on suspicion of three felonies: conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a conviction felon and an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Police said the man, who was previously convicted of a felony, had a gun. He’s a documented gang member, according to the release.

“Gang violence is a complex and devastating problem that many communities across the United States have unfortunately lost control over,” Boise Police Capt. Jim Quackenbush said in the news release. “We will not tolerate this behavior in the Treasure Valley and will continue to take a proactive stance against it, alongside our other regional law enforcement partners.”

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court for his initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. Monday, online court records showed.