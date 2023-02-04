Gang member wanted by DeKalb County arrested by Atlanta police, officials say

Atlanta police arrested a teenager after he was found with an altered gun, black ski mask and glass puncher.

On Jan. 30 around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a dispute with a weapon at a convenience store located at 12 Atlanta Ave. SW.

When the officer arrived, he attempted to enter the convenience store when an unknown man deliberately shoved the officer using his shoulder while leaving. The officer stopped the man, questioned him and arrested him.

The man, later identified as 17-year-old Trayvon Shelton, was in possession of a clip with 16.9mm rounds along with a gun altered with a switch that changed it from a semi-automatic to a fully automatic weapon. According to police, the gun was later found to be stolen out of Sandy Springs.

Police also found a black face mask and glass puncher on Shelton.

Shelton, according to police, is a confirmed gang member and had a warrant for failure to appear on a robbery charge out of DeKalb County.

He was arrested and charged with possession of tools for the commission of a crime, simple assault, obstruction, theft by receiving, unlawful possession of automatic weapons, and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.

