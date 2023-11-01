Gang members allegedly went to Benton City grad party looking for trouble. 1 ended up dead

A Yakima-area gang member allegedly went to a Benton City graduation party in June looking to shoot rival gang members.

But it was one of his own fellow gang members who ended up dead, according to court documents filed recently in Benton County Superior Court.

Jesus Contreras Chacon, 20, was killed when someone at the party fired back at the party crashers, said the document.

In all, five teens at the party were wounded in the gunfire.

Ruben Marin, 22, is now charged with five counts of first-degree assault in connection with the shootout in the crowded garage of a Willard Avenue home on June 10.

Benton County investigators claim Marin was the initial gunman who left five teens wounded, and an unnamed shooter killed the 20-year-old Contreras Chacon as he drove away with Marin from the shooting.

While Marin went to the home apparently aiming to attack rival gang members, it’s unclear if there were any at the party.

A $1 million nationwide arrest warrant was issued in Benton County for Marin. The charges include the enhancement of using a firearm, which would add years to his sentence, if he’s convicted.

He’s currently being held in the Yakima County jail, accused of killing a man in a Yakima apartment complex parking lot on Oct. 15.

He allegedly watched two others get into a fist fight with a man, and after it was over, security video shows Marin shooting the person before all three fled in a car.

The woman who allegedly drove Marin and Contreras Chacon away from the Benton City shooting scene — 21-year-old Vanessa M. Martinez — is charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance. She was booked into Benton County jail on that charge.

Willard Avenue shooting

A combination of Instagram messages and security video show that Marin, Contreras Chacon, Martinez and another woman traveled from Yakima to Benton City in Martinez’s car.

Benton County deputies received hundreds of Instagram messages shared between Marin and several other people.

It appears Marin and Contreras Chacon discovered the party through an Instagram post that invited people to come. While Contreras Chacon had to convince Marin to come, he was the one to suggest looking for rival gang members.

Marin got a gun from a fellow gang member and allegedly brought it to the party.

Marin was standing near the open door when he allegedly unloaded 12 shots into the garage. Witnesses told investigators that the attack was completely unprovoked.

In the messages, he claimed he saw rival gang members at the party get on their phones.

Five teens who were standing near the entrance were wounded. The victims were between 15 and 18 years old, according to court documents. Four of the teens ended up at Trios Southridge Hospital, while one was treated at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Police discovered 12 spent casings and a live round from the west side of the garage where the shooting started.

A security video shows teens screaming and running from the party to their cars after the shooting. The video shows the second suspect running to the corner of Kiona Road and Willard Avenue where he ducks behind a parked vehicle.

The unnamed man peeks out at a passing car before ducking back. Then the car being driven by Martinez and carrying Contreras Chacon and Marin comes speeding by past his hiding spot.

When Martinez turned onto Kiona Road, he opened fire at the car hitting Contreras Chacon in the back.

The car carried him to Prosser Memorial Hospital where he died.

Hiding evidence

Marin and Martinez allegedly colluded to try and throw the investigators off from their connection with Contreras Chacon.

The two were allegedly caught sending Instagram messages to each other where they agreed to say that Contreras Chacon got into their car after the shooting. They also agreed to tell police they didn’t know anything about the shooting, according to court documents.

Police say they found video showing Martinez picking up Contreras Chacon.