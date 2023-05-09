New gang-related charges filed against man, woman accused in 6-month-old’s shooting death

Two people accused in the death of a 6-month-old shot in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting will now face gang-related charges, according to prosecutors.

Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray was killed in Jan. 2022 after someone shot into the car he was riding in with his mother on Anderson Avenue. Police arrested and charged Dequasie Little and Sharice Ingram in the baby’s death.

“I am very grateful that two arrests have been made,” Grayson’s mother Kerri Gray said after the arrest. “I am very grateful that these naïve and misguided individuals are off the street.”

On Monday, Ingram appeared in Fulton County Superior Court for a hearing since she was out on bond. Little however waived his appearance.

During the hearing, prosecutors announced they filed a re-indictment against Little and Ingram claiming they are part of a violent street gang.

“We’re going to be making motions to admit gang evidence as well. We’ll also be calling gang experts to trial,” prosecutor Asia Baysah said.

The state’s request also wants to sever the trials for Little and Ingram. A court hearing has been scheduled for later this week to make a ruling on that request. Little’s attorney filed a request for a speedy trial.

“This case was indicted on April 22, 2022. And now over a year later, they decide to add gang counts, and again, I see nothing in the discovery where the gang charges would be appropriate. But I have not seen the (re) indictment. We would need to take a look at that,” Little’s attorney Tanya Jones said.

Ingram’s attorney also said he and his client would need time to look over the new charges.

With these motions being heard, the judge said that the trial would be pushed back from May 15 to June.

