‘Gang-related’ stabbing in Caldwell leaves 2 injured, leads to 4 arrests, police say

A “gang-related” stabbing at a gas station in Caldwell left two injured and prompted four arrests Thursday night, according to the Caldwell Police Department.

All four suspects— three men in their 20s and a minor — were arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery or aiding and abetting; burglary or aid and abetting; and rioting, according to a news release from Caldwell police. Authorities alleged that all four suspects are Norteño gang members.

Caldwell officers responded to the Chevron gas station at 7:30 p.m. when they found a “chaotic scene,” police said. The two victims, who police alleged are members of Sureño, a rival gang, arrived at the gas station on Freeport Street and “made eye contact” with the suspects.

The men and minor left the gas station and returned with two additional people, when the “confrontation turned violent,” police said. According to the news release, the four suspects attacked the two male victims, who were found by authorities with multiple stab wounds on their torsos. The victims were taken to local hospitals and are expected to live.

The four male suspects fled the scene, but police were able to take them into custody at the Canyon County Jail.

“Gang violence will not be tolerated here,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the news release. “If you are a gang member and want to commit a crime in Caldwell, you can be certain that we will use every resource available to ensure justice is served and you spend hard time in prison.”