Gang suspect sentenced to 16-plus years

Jun. 6—VALDOSTA — What started as a police chase for a Remerton traffic violation four years ago has ended in a gang member sentenced to more than 16 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Louis Sands sentenced Quinton Jarod Simmons, 30, of Adel to 200 months for possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine last week in Albany, according to a statement from the Middle District of Georgia U.S. Attorney's office.

A South Georgia-based federal jury convicted Simmons on all counts in February during a four-day trial in the Valdosta federal courthouse.

The case started June 15, 2018 when Remerton police officers tried stopping Simmons for a traffic violation. Simmons, whom federal authorities identify as a member of the Crips gang, fled from Remerton police, according to court documents.

"Simmons ran through a red light during the pursuit and crashed his vehicle into a tree on Georgia Avenue in Valdosta," federal authorities said. "Simmons attempted to escape his car, but responding officers took him into custody."

Police found a Glock 22, a gun that had been reported stolen by an Adel resident, federal authorities said, and two bags of "pink and blue pills that tested positive for methamphetamine," they added. "Simmons has a lengthy criminal history, with 12 prior convictions, including burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing a police officer and theft by taking."

"Repeat offenders face federal prosecution in Middle Georgia as we continue to focus law enforcement efforts on those who constantly commit crimes," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a statement. "Through the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, the U.S. Attorney's Office will continue to work closely with local, state and federal law enforcement, as well as our community partners, to make Middle Georgia a safer place."

"With 12 prior convictions, Simmons was a continuous threat to the safety of the citizens in our community," said Keri Farley, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. "The FBI is proud to work with our partners in the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program to help convict repeat offenders at the federal level, where they face steeper penalties and no opportunity for parole."

The case was investigated by FBI, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Remerton Police Department, Valdosta State University Police Department, Valdosta Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory and Georgia State Patrol.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sonja Profit and Mike Morrison prosecuted the case.