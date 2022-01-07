Gang task force accuses two East Hartford men of using 3D printers to manufacture and sell hard-to-track ‘ghost guns’

A federal gang task force has charged two East Hartford men with using high-tech, 3D printers and mail order parts to manufacture and sell untraceable “ghost guns,” which have become weapons of choice for gang members and other criminals who cannot legally obtain weapons.

Law enforcement targeted John Lee Ortiz, 28, and Audley Reeves, 30, early in December based on information supplied by another criminal. They were arrested earlier this week and held without bail after a monthlong series of undercover weapons purchases by Hartford police and FBI agents.

When members of the North Connecticut Gang Task Force searched Reeve’s apartment on Church Street at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, they apparently interrupted him in the process of manufacturing an assault rifle.

A court filing in he case said: “Investigators also observed a 3D printer on top of the coffee table, which was in the process of printing a portion of a firearm (later confirmed to be the stock of an AR-15 style assault rifle).”

Scattered around the apartment were other weapons in various stages of manufacture and weapon components apparently obtained by mail order from elsewhere in the country.

The court filings contain transcribed conversations in which Ortiz tells an FBI operative that he selling guns for Reeves, who is having difficulty making both pistols and assault-type rifles fast enough to keep up with demand.

“Bet ima grab that black one an yellow one tomorrow,” the undercover operative told Ortiz, while trying to line up a purchase in a Dec. 29 text message exchange.

“First come first serve bro,” Ortiz replied

Law enforcement experts have said ghost guns are homemade weapons and have no serial numbers or other identifying markings, meaning the can’t be traced to the owner, seller, or manufacturer of the firearm. The can be made with legally obtained mail order parts or with a combination of mail order parts and parts manufactured by 3D printer.

An affidavit in support of Reeve’s arrest said, “The untraceable feature makes ghost guns attractive to those individuals who intend to use a firearm for criminal purposes or who cannot lawfully possess firearms.”

Ortiz and Reeve’s are charged with federal crimes associated with the manufacture and sale of guns. During the December undercover purchases, investigators bought 7 handguns, a Bushmaster .223 caliber rifle, and ammunition from Ortiz. Most of the handguns had no serial numbers and plastic components made by 3D printer.

Both men are being held without bail and face maximum of 5 years in prison on he manufacturing charges. Ortiz faces another 10 year maximum for selling guns to a felon.

This FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force includes members of the Hartford Police Department, East Hartford Police Department, New Britain Police Department, West Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Correction.