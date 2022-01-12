Gang Task Force seeks help in locating suspects

Jan. 12—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department's Gang Task Force is asking for the community's help in locating the following individuals with active warrants. Anyone with any information on a person(s) whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Area Crime Stoppers tip line at (229) 436-TIPS or the APD Gang Task Force at (229) 446-2792.

—Kawaski Wright is wanted on warrants for criminal trespass, gang participation (x2), Georgia RICO and probation violation.

—Desire Harris is wanted on warrants for Georgia RICO and gang participation.

—Ronald Isaac is wanted on warrants for influencing a witness, gang participation (x2) and Georgia RICO.

—Demarcious Johnson is wanted on warrants for gang participation (x2) and Georgia RICO.

—Jacquez Carter is wanted on a warrant for Georgia RICO.

—Joshua Carter is wanted on a warrant for Georgia RICO.

—Elijah Young is wanted on a warrant for Georgia RICO.