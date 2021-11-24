Gang Unit arrests 2 in rifle assault case in far East El Paso

El Paso police gang investigators arrested two men accused in an assault involving a rifle in the far East Side, a police spokesman said.

The arrests took place during a felony traffic stop at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Montwood Square shopping area on George Dieter Drive at Montwood Drive.

Jaime Hernandez Jr., 26, and Damian Hernandez, 20, were arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police spokesman Officer Adrian Cisneros said.

Jaime Hernandez Jr.

The pair are accused in an incident where a rifle was pointed at a person during a dispute earlier in the day on Jose Cisneros Drive near Americas High School, police said.

Jaime Hernandez allegedly ran from Gang Unit officers during the traffic stop and was caught after a foot chase and struggle, Cisneros said.

Crime: 16-year-old boy killed in Shawver Park shooting mourned

Jaime Hernandez also faces additional charges of evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol or THC), and possession of more than two ounces of marijuana.

He was also wanted on five other probation violation warrants — including aggravated assault and family violence cases — and five traffic warrants, according to jail records.

Damian Hernandez

Jaime and Damian Hernandez, both from the far East Side, are being held at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown under a $250,000 bond each on the aggravated assault charges.

More: Person taken to hospital after shots fired in Cincinnati Entertainment District

More: One dead after hit by pickup on César Chávez Border Highway in El Paso's Lower Valley

Jaime Hernandez has an additional $49,000 in bonds on the other charges and no bond on the probation violation warrants, according to a jail log. Damian Hernandez also had three traffic warrants.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police arrests 2 in rifle assault case in far East Side