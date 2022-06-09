Gang unit investigating after one person shot in east Fort Worth on Wednesday

One person is in serious condition after being shot Wednesday in the 1400 block of Carol Oaks Lane in east Fort Worth, prompting an investigation by the gang unit, according to Fort Worth police.

The person, shot around 7:20 p.m., was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle, according to police. The weapon has been located but no suspect is yet in custody.

