Gang violence prompts presentation in Scranton

SCRANTON (WBRE/WYOU)— With a recent rise in gang violence in NEPA– the Scranton school district is taking steps to turn the tide.

Tomorrow morning, the school district will host top officials and hold a presentation for their students.

West Scranton High School is bringing in the FBI along with the U.S. Attorneys for the Middle District of Pennsylvania for a gang presentation to students in the Scranton school district.

This comes after several weeks of increased gang violence in the area, starting with an ambush on the Scranton Police Department – nearly killing a Scranton detective.

Scranton detective, Kyle Gilmartin, was shot twice in the head while investigating shots fired in Scranton on January 11th. The near fatal shooting of Detective Gilmartin was confirmed to be a gang-related ambush.

In an investigation following the shooting, the Lackawanna County District Attorney says there are at least 100 known gang members within the Scranton school district.

Lawmakers and school and city leaders hope to address the issues with the help of a two million dollar state gran Money given to the Scranton school district to find answers to the problem.

Tomorrow’s gang presentation is the next step and will be streamed to all students in the scranton school district from grades 7-12.

Parking for the event will be available on the 12th street side of the building, where the softball field is located.

Parking for the event will be available on the 12th street side of the building, where the softball field is located.

