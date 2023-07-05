Gang warfare: Army confirms 9 veterans arrested as members of Georgia motorcycle club

The U.S. Army recently confirmed that almost a dozen U.S. military veterans were arrested for committing crimes while part of a violent Georgia motorcycle gang connected to a recent mass shooting in Augusta.

Sixteen members of the Outcast Motorcycle Club this month were indicted in Bryan County, near Savannah, on criminal charges to include domestic terrorism, assault and armed robbery. The U.S. Army Human Resources Command confirmed that nine of those indicted are former military.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives public information officer Nathan Banks said historically, many members of outlaw motorcycle gangs have former military affiliations.

While many may be wondering why decorated servicemen ever even get involved in a violent biker gang, Jose Ramirez, president of the Georgia Gang Investigators Association, said the groups are selective when picking new members and purposely seek out former military members because of ideology and loyalty.

Ramirez said one of the appeals to prospective members is the structure of the group. The Outcast Motorcycle Gang has a hierarchical structure and uses ranks, similar to the military.

There is also a brotherhood feel inside of the groups, which Ramirez said can be appealing to those who feel lost after serving overseas.

"A lot of motorcycle gangs will recruit individuals that have served in the military because they have engaged in war or conflict overseas," he said. "They don't know how to come back into society and relate to the norms, but what they can relate to is the structure and brotherhood that a motorcycle gang gives. They come back and commit domestic terroristic acts within their own country that they once vowed to protect."

He added the qualities gang recruiters seek in new members are similar to those learned in the military.

"They want somebody who's going to be loyal and somebody who can offer skills they learned in the military to the gang," Ramirez said. "They see that there's a benefit and they will gravitate toward [potential new members] who can defend themselves and know how to fight."

One of the biggest misconceptions about motorcycle gang members is that they are all convicted felons. Like most of the servicemen recently indicted in Outcast Motorcycle Gang, many have a clean criminal record. That can be because in a motorcycle gang culture, members prefer to retaliate rather than report.

A look at the nine Army veterans charged with gang-related crimes

Here's look at the careers of the nine former servicemen recently arrested for crimes committed by the Outcast Motorcycle Gang, according to a court indictment and the U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox:

Demon Thompson, "9 Ball"

Age: 45

Served: 4 years

Army rank: Specialist (Nuclear medical specialist)

Charges: Conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit robbery by intimidation, four counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

LaBarron Pollock, 48, was a sergeant first class at the time of his retirement in 2017, according to court documents.

LaBarron Pollock, "Bootleg"

Age: 48

Served: 19 years

Deployments: 6 – Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait

Army rank: Sergeant first class (Motor transport operator)

Charges: Conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit robbery by intimidation, four counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Shron Gilbert, "Hard Left"

Age: 51

Served: 12 years

Deployments: 1 – Iraq

Army rank: Staff sergeant (Health care specialist)

Charges: 14 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, 11 counts of aggravated assault, seven counts of attempted armed robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery by intimidation, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Lee Alan Mole, "Trench"

Age: 58

Served: 21 years

Army rank: Sergeant first class (Infantryman)

Charges: 14 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, 11 counts of aggravated assault, seven counts of attempted armed robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery by intimidation, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Marquis Jones, "Grudge"

Age: 34

Served: 15 years

Deployments: 4 – Afghanistan, Iraq

Army rank: Sergeant first class (Unit supply specialist)

Charges: Eight counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery by intimidation

Donovan Scott, "Sockit"

Age: 35

Served: Less than one year

Army rank: Private (Trainee)

Charges: Eight counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery by intimidation

Terrance Donita Potter, "Chatter Box"

Age: 44

Served: 24 years

Deployments: 5 – Iraq, Afghanistan

Army rank: Sergeant first class (Cannon crewmember)

Charges: 14 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, 11 counts of aggravated assault, seven counts of attempted armed robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery by intimidation, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Eddie Latson Jr., "Stash"

Age: 43

Served: 20 years

Deployments: 3 – Iraq, Afghanistan

Army rank: Captain (Logistics)

Charges: 14 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, 11 counts of aggravated assault, seven counts of attempted armed robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery by intimidation, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Joseph Leeks, "Axel"

Age: 44

Served: 20 years

Deployments: 3 – Iraq, Afghanistan

Army rank: Staff sergeant (Horizontal construction engineer)

Alleged involvement in the gang: Road captain

Charges: Eight counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery by intimidation

