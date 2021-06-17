Ganges river: India boatman praised for saving baby girl floating in a box

·2 min read
The baby girl found in the wooden box
The 21-day-old baby girl has been taken to hospital

A boatman in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state is being praised after he rescued a baby girl found floating in a wooden box in the Ganges river.

Gullu Chaudhary said he was alerted by the cries of the 21-day-old and found her wrapped in a red scarf in the box decorated with images of Hindu deities.

The baby has been taken to hospital and her health is being monitored. She will be sent to a shelter home later.

Officials are investigating how the baby ended up in the river.

They have not speculated on possible motives for the abandonment, but India's gender ratio is one of the worst in the world. Women are often discriminated against socially and girls are seen as a financial burden, particularly among poor communities.

Although most unwanted female foetuses are aborted with help from illegal sex determination clinics, cases of baby girls being killed or abandoned after birth are not uncommon either.

The baby girl in the wooden box
The infant was found in a wooden box decorated with images of Hindu deities

Police said the box had a birth horoscope card which had the time and date of the baby's birth, and mentioned her name as Ganga - the Hindi name for river Ganges.

The state government said it would bear the costs of the baby's nurturing. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the boatman would be rewarded with government benefits, including a house, for showing a "matchless example of humanity".

Officials in Ghazipur district, where the baby was rescued, told reporters that District Magistrate MP Singh had checked on the baby and that officials were also sent to meet the boatman.

Mr Chaudhary told local reporters that when people on the river bank heard the baby girl's cries, no one stepped forward to help. "But I rushed to rescue her. When I opened the wooden box, I found her."

The incident created a stir as a crowd gathered on the banks of the river. Videos shot at the scene showed the boatman picking up the box from the water and cradling the newborn in his arms.

He then took the baby to his house from where police picked her up and the child welfare officials took her to hospital.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The Bench’ review: Meghan Markle’s children’s book has finally been published – here’s our review

    The Duchess of Sussex’s debut takes a sentimental look at the relationship between a father and son

  • Gigafactories: Europe tools up against US and Asia as a car battery force

    As demand for electric cars grows, giant battery factories are being built across Europe.

  • 'I never dreamed I was entitled to benefits'

    Older people facing poverty are urged to claim Pension Credit - a gateway to further financial help.

  • 3 things we learned from Turkey v Wales

    Gareth Bale set up both goals for Wales as they cruised past Turkey to take a commanding hold in Group A.

  • Travel industry anger as Germans flock to Majorca

    The bosses of two travel firms say the Balearic islands should be on the green list for safe travel.

  • Africa's Covid patients 'dying from lack of oxygen'

    Health agencies and medics tells the BBC of a growing crisis facing low-income African nations.

  • Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi faces probe ahead of market debut, says report

    A watchdog is reported to be investigating whether Didi has been unfairly squeezing out smaller rivals.

  • World Bank rejects El Salvador request for Bitcoin help

    This month the country announced plans to become the first nation to make the cryptocurrency legal tender.

  • French Muslims pay heavy price in COVID pandemic

    Every week, Mamadou Diagouraga comes to the Muslim section of a cemetery near Paris to stand vigil at the grave of his father, one of the many French Muslims to have died from COVID-19. While France is estimated to have the European Union's largest Muslim population, it does not know how hard that group has been hit: French law forbids the gathering of data based on ethnic or religious affiliations. But evidence collated by Reuters - including statistical data that indirectly captures the impact and testimony from community leaders - indicates the COVID death rate among French Muslims is much higher than in the overall population.

  • Shunned from ISS, China sends astronauts to build space station on first trip in years

    “We have invested so much energy,” said Rong Yi, the rocket’s chief designer. “But I am thrilled to see it fulfill its duty within 10 minutes.”

  • Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl last seen outside Tennessee home near NC border

    Summer Wells was last seen outside her house in Hawkins County, Tennessee — about 30 miles from the North Carolina border.

  • Southwest Airlines' technical issues lead to 500 canceled flights

    Southwest Airlines had thousands of delayed and canceled flights this week caused by a couple of technical problems that affected its systems.

  • CJEU ruling could open big tech to more privacy litigation in Europe

    A long running privacy fight between Belgium's data protection authority and Facebook -- over the latter's use of online trackers like pixels and social plug-ins to snoop on web users -- has culminated in a ruling by Europe's top court today that could have wider significance on how cross-border cases against tech giants are enforced in the region. The Court of Justice of the European Union has affirmed that, in certain circumstances, national DPAs can pursue action even when they are not the lead data supervisor under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)'s one-stop-shop mechanism (OSS) -- opening up the possibility of litigation by watchdogs in Member States which aren't the lead regulator for a particular company but where the local agency believes there is an urgent need to act.

  • All EU countries can tackle Facebook on privacy: court

    Any country in the EU can press Facebook and other online companies on the bloc's data privacy rules, not just the one where the firm is registered, Europe's top court ruled on Tuesday.

  • China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space

    JIUQUAN, China (Reuters) -China will send three astronauts into orbit on Thursday in a high-stakes mission, the first of four crewed space flights to complete the country's space station by the end of next year. China will launch Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo into orbit aboard the spacecraft Shenzhou-12 at 9:22 a.m. (0122 GMT) on June 17 from Jiuquan in northwestern Gansu province.

  • EU court leaves Facebook more exposed to privacy challenges

    Facebook is subject to EU privacy challenges from watchdogs in any of the bloc's member states, not just its lead regulator in Ireland, the bloc's top court ruled Tuesday, in a ruling that has implications for other big tech companies. Under the EU's stringent privacy rules, known as the General Data Protection Regulation, only one country's national data protection authority has the power to handle legal cases involving cross-border data complaints in a system known as “one-stop shop.” For Facebook, which has its European headquarters in Dublin, it is Ireland's Data Protection Commission.

  • Watch China launch astronauts to its space station

    A Long March 2F rocket transporting the Shenzhou-12, or "Divine Vessel", bound for the space station module Tianhe blasted off at 9:22 a.m. Beijing time (0122 GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern Gansu province.Shenzhou-12 is the third of 11 missions - four of which will be crewed - needed to complete China's first full-fledged space station. Construction began in April with the launch of Tianhe, the first and largest of three modules.The astronauts Nie Haisheng, 56, Liu Boming, 54, and Tang Hongbo, 45, are to work and stay on Tianhe, the living quarters of the future space station, for three months. During their sojourn on the cylinder-like Tianhe, slightly bigger than a city bus, the three men will test the module's technologies including its life-support system.The men will also be monitored for how they fare in space physically and psychologically for an extended period of time. An upcoming mission to the space station will last six months.

  • From zero to champions, how Amihan Esports' Wild Rift team conquered the Philippines

    The newly-formed Amihan Esports Wild Rift squad went from unknown to become the dark horses that took down Team Secret at the Wild RIft PPGL Summer Playoffs.

  • It's 'important': Tina Knowles-Lawson says Beyoncé, Solange 'always' celebrate Juneteenth

    Juneteenth may have started getting recognition, but the holiday has always been celebrated in the Knowles household.

  • Death Valley flirts with record-high temperatures

    A few families braved the extreme heat and scorching sun to visit Death Valley, California, on June 16, when temperatures skyrocketed above 120 degrees.