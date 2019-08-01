Ganges Securities Limited’s (NSE:GANGESSEC) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry

Today we are going to look at Ganges Securities Limited (NSE:GANGESSEC) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Ganges Securities:

0.083 = ₹87m ÷ (₹1.1b - ₹41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Ganges Securities has an ROCE of 8.3%.

Does Ganges Securities Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Ganges Securities's ROCE is meaningfully below the Food industry average of 12%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Ganges Securities stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Ganges Securities has an ROCE of 8.3%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Ganges Securities's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:GANGESSEC Past Revenue and Net Income, August 1st 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Ganges Securities is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Ganges Securities's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Ganges Securities has total assets of ₹1.1b and current liabilities of ₹41m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 3.8% of its total assets. Ganges Securities has a low level of current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its already low ROCE.