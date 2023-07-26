Gangretaliationpossible motive in 2021 killing on CT highway ramp, prosecutor says

Jul. 26—Judge Carl J. Schuman will decide the dispute before or during the trial of Kwanze Fluker, 27, of Brookline Avenue in Bloomfield. Testimony is expected to start Thursday in state Superior Court in Hartford.

Fluker is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, which carries up to 20 years in prison, in contrast to the 25- to 60-year sentence range for committing murder. His co-defendant, Emmanuel Floyd, 25, of Beatrice Avenue in Bloomfield, has pleaded guilty to murder and faces up to 40 years in prison under his plea bargain.

Floyd's name is on the long list of potential witnesses in Fluker's trial filed by prosecutor Samantha Magnani.

Floyd is being held on $1.5 million bond while awaiting sentencing, scheduled for Sept. 7. Fluker is being held on more than $1.4 million bond in five cases.

In the trial, Fluker will also face three charges — second-degree arson, third-degree arson and tampering with physical evidence — based on the prosecution's claim that he set fire to his car in East Hartford after fleeing from police five days after the fatal shooting. The most serious of those charges, second-degree arson, could add 20 years to his sentence if he is convicted.

Not guilty pleas to all charges in the case have been entered on his behalf.

—

CT athletes training for high school sports prepare for heat wave

—

Bike trial over CT River closed due to recent heavy rainfall

Magnani wrote in a court document that she intends to present evidence that the motive for the fatal shooting of Dominique Miller, 22, of Bloomfield, was that he was associated with the Bloomfield gang Get Money Majors, or GMM.

Miller's body was found in his Polaris Slingshot "autocycle" at the end of the Exit 42 off-ramp from Interstate 91 in Windsor Locks around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2021.

The prosecutor wrote that she wants to call Hartford police Detective Christopher Reeder as a witness. She said he has information that over the past several years, two gangs, the Gs and the Ave. Kids, "have shot at each other simply because of who they associate with."

She added that Reeder and civilian witnesses associated with Fluker have information that Miller's killing was retaliation for his shooting at someone "several years ago." Online state and federal court records do not show that Miller had been convicted of a shooting.

Reeder "has been involved with intelligence gathering for drugs, narcotics, firearm and gang related investigations," and knows about the gangs in Hartford and surrounding towns and their rivalries, the prosecutor wrote.

She said Reeder will interpret a Facebook Live video posted by Floyd close to the time of the shooting, which refers to the reason for Miller's killing and to several other fatal shootings.

But Fluker's lawyer, Kirstin Coffin, wrote in her objection that the video doesn't mention Fluker "though it contains cryptic language that could conceivably be gang related."

The defense lawyer wrote that the prosecution's theory is that Floyd shot Miller while Fluker "was the 'mastermind' of the murder.'"

She argued that any testimony that Fluker or Floyd was involved in a gang "is speculative and unduly prejudicial, and should therefore be excluded."