Gangs adopt identical uniforms to stop CCTV cameras identifying them, study reveals

Teenagers are drawn into gangs by the “buzz of badness,” the “bad boy” image that attracts girls and wearing designer brand “uniforms” that protect them from police CCTV, research has found.

University criminologist Robert Hesketh interviewed more than 40 gang members in Liverpool to understand the “intense emotional feelings” that young people experienced when they engaged in violence, robbery or anti-social behaviour.

“Faced with the banality of routine existence and limited opportunity, risk-taking behaviour can, for some, become highly alluring and exciting,” said Dr Robert Hesketh, of Liverpool John Moores University.

“It’s thought that some people engage in illegal risk-taking – or “edgework”, as it is called by criminologists – for the intense emotional feelings they experience during the act.

“In effect, a temporary sense of self-empowerment and freedom from society’s rules and constraints.”

Many of the 44 he interviewed “described the “buzz” of badness, in relation to risk-taking behaviour, and the “bad boy” image it projected to others,” he said.

This included the status of identifying as a gang member, by adopting an all black dress code, the anticipation of planning antisocial or criminal acts and the exhiliration of the act and thrill of getting away with.

“All these elements combine to create a high-intensity emotional experience, according to my respondents, which can be further enhanced when there is some degree of success through material gain, after a drug deal, car theft or robbery,” he said.

This was enhanced by “deindividuation” or the power of anonymity where people who dressed the same and covered their faces “may act more aggressively and show less self awareness and inhibition than they would otherwise.”

Dr Hesketh added: “Put simply, people feel a sense of liberation when running with a mob or being involved with a known street gang.”

The Liverpool gang members he interviewed described wearing the same branded clothing, not only because it was a designer brand but also because they believed it made it more difficult for police to identify specific people from CCTV footage.

“One young interviewee called it “being blacked out”,” said Dr Hesketh. Being a gang member was also seen as a pathway to manhood in which they believed women were attracted to and excited by their ‘bad boy’ image.

“This reinforced perceptions that being part of a gang helps to fulfil masculine ideals,” said Dr Hesketh.

He said any attempts to combat gang membership needs to address the experiences his research has uncovered.

“One idea that emerged from my research, is to focus on the possible life-changing consequences of being injured through violence or being caught,” he said.

“During my interviews, several participants spoke of the shame, embarrassment and guilt they felt when confronted by police officers about gang-related, antisocial acts on the streets.

“This was particularly evident among younger participants, especially when their parents and siblings were informed.”

He said work by the violent reduction unit in Scotland had demonstrated such an approach could work by informing young people about the damaging consequences of joining gangs.

“Similarly, research has shown that former gang members can become excellent mentors for teenagers who are at risk of being drawn into crime, because they can empathise with their experiences,” concluded Dr Hesketh.