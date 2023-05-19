Gangs, case backlog among topics for DA, police at community event

May 19—Criminal street gangs aren't what they used to be.

The top law enforcement agents in Glynn County said Wednesday during a Community Dialogue event hosted by Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins that gangs today are much more sophisticated and run organized operations much like the mobsters of the past.

Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones, Sheriff Neal Jump, Interim Glynn County Police Chief O'Neal Jackson III and Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis joined Higgins and other members of the DA's office at College of Coastal Georgia for the second Community Dialogue event and answered questions provided at the first event in February.

Jones said gang violence has increased in the past decade in Brunswick and Glynn County and that there are around two dozen gangs operating in the area. Ten to 15 years ago, gang members would represent their gangs with colors, hang out on street corners and sell drugs. Things have changed, he said.

"What we have seen is more organization," Jones told the small audience that gathered on a rainy Wednesday night. "They run it now like the mobsters did in the 1920s or '30s. They run it like a business."

National gang organizations have come in and are now doing big business locally, he said.

Every business must have capital to operate and the new gang currency is guns, Jones said.

"They've evolved into very organized businesses," he said. "Their currency is firearms. That is the number one currency they like to trade in."

He said gangs are responsible for many of the car and home break-ins locally in which guns are stolen.

Gangs have also changed how they settle their disputes, Jones said. They used to do it with drive-by shootings.

"Over the last couple of years, we've seen a change in tactics," Jones said. "Now they drive around and shoot at each other (in moving vehicles)."

That presents more challenges in making arrests because by the time shooting reports are made to police, the shooters are usually already long gone from the scene.

Gangs are also more sneaky about how they operate and communicate, Jackson said. He has only been in Glynn County since November 2022 and is still getting to know the local gang players, but he has already seen that technology has helped them stay underground.

"They are undercover," he said. "They are using high-tech social media to communicate and they are not hanging out on the street corners anymore."

Gang activity is showing up in other places as well. Jump said he now trains all his detention officers at the Glynn County Detention Center on what gang activity looks like and how to monitor it on the inside.

"When they're arrested, they go to jail," Jump said. "The gangs are in the jail too."

And the disputes that erupt in jail don't stay there, he said.

"A lot of the things that happen on the streets, unfortunately, start in jail," Jump said.

Ellis and his officers work hard to ensure what is on the streets doesn't come into the schools. They monitor closely for signs of youths who may be on their way to gang life and try to stop it.

"You don't just wake up in the morning and decide to become a gang member," Ellis said. "They head down a path."

Glynn County School Resource Officers do what they can to show children that gang life is not the life they want.

"Gang life, as I've seen it, you either end up dead or in prison," Ellis said.

The Community Dialogue event posed several questions provided at the first event and a few from the crowd on hand Wednesday.

Higgins, in answering a question about the backlog of cases in Glynn County, said there were 1,995 cases open in Glynn County Superior Court as of Wednesday. It is a daunting task to whittle down the caseload, which is why he has increased the number of prosecutors in the judicial circuit by 50 percent, bringing the total to 15, which is up from 10 when he took office in 2021. Six of those prosecutors work solely in Glynn County.

Higgins also said the Ahmaud Arbery murder case led to statewide changes in how district attorneys with conflicts of interest are appointed.

Higgins fielded a question early in the event asking if there is a conflict of interest on the part of the state Attorney General's office in the prosecution of former district attorney Jackie Johnson because the office appointed George Barnhill initially to take the Arbery case in February 2020.

Barnhill was originally appointed to the case by the Attorney General on the recommendation of Johnson, who recused herself because a suspect used to work for her as an investigator, Higgins said. That is generally how conflicts of interest were handled prior to a new law that took effect July 1, 2022, and was prompted by the handling of the Arbery case, he said.

Barnhill was ultimately investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for potential prosecutorial misconduct in his handling of the case. He also recused himself because his son had worked with Greg McMichael, one of three men sentenced in the killing of Arbery, on a case against Arbery while both worked for Johnson.

Those issues do not prevent the Attorney General's office from prosecuting Johnson, who is facing charges of violating her oath of office for her handling of the case, in a fair and impartial manner, Higgins said.

But the saga did prompt a new set of rules for how conflicts of interest are resolved, he said. Prosecutors with conflicts no longer make recommendations on who to appoint in their place and the Attorney General makes the appointment.

Under the new law, the Prosecuting Attorney's Council of Georgia makes those appointments.

"They do not accept any input at all from the conflicted attorney," Higgins said.

He and the law enforcement top brass on hand also answered questions about recourse for people who feel they'd been mistreated by police, high probationer numbers in Georgia, how forfeiture money is used, community policing and homelessness, among other topics.