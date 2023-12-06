Gang's group chat reveals plans for murder, states gay men 'not allowed in north side'

A man was arrested Monday as the fourth suspect in the murder of 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon in late November.

Phoenix police previously arrested Leonardo Santiago, 21, Manuel Carrasco, 21, and Jose Rodriguez, 20, on Saturday in connection to the murder, with the suspects believed to be connected to the North Side 15th Avenue street gang.

On Nov. 26, Phoenix police responded to calls of a body found at Mountain View Park near Seventh and Cinnabar avenues, where they found Pantaleon dead from multiple gunshot wounds and his body mutilated.

Police were aided by Pantaleon's family who helped identify one of the suspects who would later be arrested in connection to the murder.

On Nov. 30, Pantaleon's family received photos on Instagram of his mutilated body, and another of an unknown person flipping their middle finger with the body in frame.

A profile visible in one of the photos lead the police to Santiago, and later to the group chat where Santiago, Calderon and Rodriguez orchestrated Pantaleon's death. The chat contained messages that made derogatory remarks about Pantaleon's sexuality and that gay people were "not being allowed in the north side."

On Monday evening at the QuikTrip at Cactus and Cave Creek roads, Phoenix police arrested 21-year-old, Christopher Ibarra on one count of first-degree murder and a gang-related charge. Court documents revealed he knew about the social media group chat that planned the killing of Pantaleon.

Court documents showed Ibarra confessed in an interview that he knew about the shooting but didn't do anything about it even though he knew it was wrong.

Ibarra also said he saw the photos of a bloodied Pantaleon's body, even going as far as identifying two of the other suspects. Ibarra also denied sending any photos to Pantaleon's family.

Police did not provide details surrounding Ibarra's arrest or if he was a member of the North Side 15th Street gang.

Police said in the court documents that Pantaleon's death was shared on social media among gang members of the North Side 15th Avenue, which included celebrations of the victim's death. The court documents said this kind of openness about the murder is consistent with gang culture.

Ibarra was held on $2 million bond with his next court appearance scheduled for Dec. 11.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police arrest fourth suspect in Bernardo Pantaleon's murder