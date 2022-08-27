Gangs, local aid, public trust top new GBI head's priorities

Aug. 27—MARIETTA — The directorship of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will stay in Cobb County with Thursday's swearing-in of Michael Register.

The former Cobb County police chief told the MDJ Friday his top priorities helming the agency will be tackling street gangs, supporting local law enforcement, and building public trust. But first, he said, he has some learning to do.

"My intent is to go there and look, listen, and learn, and try to integrate as a good team member at the GBI, before I start looking at various strategies and things of that nature," Register said.

Register served in the military for 23 years, including duty in Afghanistan, before joining law enforcement, working his way up to chief of the Clayton County Police Department. He most recently was an assistant chief deputy to Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens, and before that, the county's director of public safety. His wife, Keisha Register, works for the city of Marietta.

Register takes over the bureau from former Cobb District Attorney Vic Reynolds, who he counts as a friend who "left the agency better than he found it." Reynolds now serves on the Cobb Superior Court after his appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp.

"He left a pair of big shoes to fill, and I'm going to try my best to fill them," Register added, as he takes over an agency with nearly 850 employees and a budget of $130 million per year.

Gang violence was a major topic of Reynolds's tenure, and Register said he wants to continue that focus with a "two-pronged approach."

"We've got to continue to work with initiatives that keep our young people out of gangs, or help them get out of gangs," he said. "But if a person chooses a different route and chooses to be in a gang, we can't — then the other approach is the enforcement approach."

He later added, "I really want my (special agents in charge) to not only partner with the sheriffs and chiefs, but also with other initiatives that may be in those regions that will help educate young people about gangs, and also a variety of other initiatives that impact crime and community safety and stability overall."

Register said the bureau will continue to support local police in other ways. In his first 90 days in office, he hopes to visit each of the GBI's 15 districts across the state to get in tune with their needs.

"It's really anything that they need from investigative or forensic type of support. We're going to give them that to the best of our ability, and with 159 counties and numerous local agencies, certainly, they're our customers and each one of them is important," he said.

Sheriff Owens said his office depends on the GBI for crime lab information, running tests, and getting results to work and solve cases.

"And I think Chief Register — by him having that local experience with Clayton County, Cobb of course, and the sheriff's office — he's going to bring that different mentality so he can also ... make sure (the GBI) understands some of the needs that some of the local agencies have."

Beyond its law enforcement capabilities, the GBI has a role as an oversight body for local law enforcement. It investigates dozens of police shootings each year, handing over its findings to local prosecutors. Since Owens was elected sheriff in Cobb County, he has also asked the GBI to investigate deaths in the Cobb jail.

Register said any investigations of Cobb police officers or sheriff's deputies under his supervision would be handled the same as any other agency.

"Everybody has experience. Everybody has a home somewhere. But being the director now and coming from Cobb County, I don't ever see that being a problem. For the most part, it's because of the great leaders that you have in local law enforcement here.

"We have such a great body of law enforcement leaders here that they understand that there's no expectation of preferential treatment. Nor would they want any preferential treatment. Each and every law enforcement leader in the county here ... I think that (Owens and Cobb Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer) are men of merit and integrity, and they also want the facts and the truth."

In another oversight role, the GBI was also newly empowered this year by the General Assembly to investigate allegations of voter fraud.

"I think you put the political blinders on at that point. An investigation is an investigation, no matter what it's pertaining to," Register said. "... I guess it is politically polarizing. But from the GBI's perspective, we're going to do our job and the investigation will be based upon the facts as we find them.

"This is the type of position that law enforcement executives aspire to have, and it certainly is the pinnacle of my career," he said. "I'll do everything that I can to show the governor, and show the citizens of the state, and also the men and women in the GBI, that I'm worthy of the position."