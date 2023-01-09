‘Gangs will run nothing except water’: 5 inmates charged after assault in Clayton County jail

Officials with the Clayton County jail told Channel 2 Action News five inmates have been charged after an inmate was assaulted in jail.

On Wednesday Jan. 4, Sheriff Allen was made aware of an inmate on inmate assault.

Within 48 hours, Sheriff Allen said two inmates, Beau Mosely and Derrick Thrash were identified and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of prohibited items.

“There will be zero tolerance for gang activities in the Clayton County Jail,” Sheriff Allen said. “Gangs will run nothing except water, only when they take a shower.”

On Sunday, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said they had charged three additional inmates, Tyquarius Bell, Tyrell Johnson, and Aquannis Millets, in connection to the incident. Officials believe the inmates attempted to hide their identities while filming the assault with a cellphone.

