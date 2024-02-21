Gangster Disciple gang member gets life in prison for murder conspiracy in Athens

An Atlanta street gang member described by federal agents as a man linked to “monstrous crimes” on Tuesday was ordered to spend the rest of his life in a prison at a sentencing in U.S. District Court in Macon.

Lesley Chappell Green, known by the nickname of “Grip,” received the sentence for a conviction nearly seven months ago of the Racketeer Influence and Corruption Organization act.

Green, 35, of Stone Mountain was convicted in a conspiracy stemming from gang-related retribution that led to the shooting deaths of three Athens men, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Middle District U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Green was a key figure in the Gangster Disciples gang, which has been active in Athens. Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell imposed the sentence for which there is no parole.

Gangs: Gangster Disciples members face life after convictions for retaliation murders

U.S. Attorney Peter Leary issued a statement that “the Gangster Disciples are a strategically violent organization whose members willingly committed these monstrous crimes.”

Athens-Clarke Police Chief Jerry Saulters also contributed a statement saying that “while this life sentence can never undo the loss of the affected family, it sends a message that justice will prevail.”

Two co-defendants, Philmon “Dolla Phil” Chambers, 34, of Atlanta and Andrea “Drea” Page Browner, 29, of Athens, were also convicted of the RICO act. They will be sentenced on March 20, according to the report.

Gang threat: 'People don’t recognize how big the problem is': Threat of gangs topic of Athens talks

Also, Robert "Different" Carlisle, 37, of Lithonia and Shabazz "Lil Larry" Guidry, 25, of Decatur, both pleaded guilty to RICO, according to the federal release. They will be sentenced on March 22.

The slayings, according to federal authorities, stemmed from turmoil within the gang as some members suspected others of snitching to law enforcement.

Those killed by the Gangster Disciples were Walter James Brown , 31, of Athens; Derrick Ruff, 25, of Athens; and, Joshua Jackson, 25, of Athens. Ruff and Jackson were lured to Gwinnett County where they came to a violent end.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Gang member gets life sentence for murder conspiracy in Athens