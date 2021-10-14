Gangster Disciples enforcer who shot child for interrupting rap video sentenced

A member of one of the most famous gangs in the United States was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday for his role as an enforcer, which included shooting a minor in the chest twice for interrupting the filming of a gang rap video. He's the last defendant in a case against the Gangster Disciples, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

The sentence levied against Lewis Mobley, a 45-year-old from Atlanta, comes after a trial jury found him guilty of RICO conspiracy, attempted murder in aid of racketeering, and using a firearm during that attempted murder.

“For decades, the Gangster Disciples have destroyed communities all across the United States,” said acting U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine. “The gang’s criminal activity in Atlanta included the killing of innocent people, brazen shootings, and prolific drug trafficking. These horrific acts and the victims lost and injured will not soon be forgotten."

Mobley is the 38th member of the Gangster Disciples to be sentenced since April 2016. Some will spend at least eight months in prison, while others were sentenced for decades, the Justice Department said. In addition to prison time, some prisoners will pay thousands in restitution to victims.

Since the 1970s, the Gangster Disciples served as a highly structured gang, with roots in Chicago that spread across the country. The gang has strict rules prohibiting members from cooperating with law enforcement, and violators were routinely fined, beaten, and murdered, the Justice Department said.

The government presented evidence at trial to make the case that the Gangster Disciples were responsible for 25 shootings from 2011 through 2015, as well as trafficking large amounts of drugs, including heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, illegal prescription drugs, and marijuana. In addition, 33 different firearms were forfeited, the DOJ said.

