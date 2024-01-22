Gannett names Leisa Richardson executive editor for Greenville News, Spartanburg Herald Journal

Leisa Richardson will be joining the Greenville News and Spartanburg Herald-Journal as executive editor beginning Feb. 19.

Gannett and USA Today Network vice president and south region editor Mark Russell made the announcement Monday.

“Leisa is a proven leader who drives success and inspires journalists to be the best in the business,” said Russell. “We look forward to welcoming her to Greenville and all the talent and insight that she brings.”

Formerly the editor of Gannett-owned The State Journal-Register in Springfield, Illinois, Richardson joins the team as a seasoned journalist with decades of newsroom experience.

"I am thrilled to join the Greenville News as executive editor and lead such a talented group of journalists. We will be laser-focused on growing our audience by producing journalism that is essential," Richardson said.

Richardson has worked as a reporter and editor for several Gannett publications including the Indianapolis Star, Cincinnati Enquirer, and USA TODAY. Receiving multiple awards for her work, she is a lifetime member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and has served two terms on the organization’s board of directors, along with representing NABJ on the board of UNITY Journalists of Color.

Richardson is also a past president of the Indianapolis Association of Black Journalists, and a founding member and past president of NABJ/Cincinnati.

She studied journalism at Ball State University and newsroom management at Maynard Institute for Journalism Education at Northwestern University's J.L. Kellogg Graduate School for Business Management, Medill School of Journalism.

"People trust us to help them navigate where they live and beyond, understand complex issues, and enjoy all that makes the Upstate unique," said Richardson. "This is our time to reaffirm and strengthen that trust with journalism that makes a difference."

