Gannett reports 'challenging' Q2 earnings, plans cost reductions

Gannett, owner of USA TODAY and local news operations in 45 states, reported Thursday that it would undertake a “significant cost reduction program” amid a challenging economic backdrop marred by soaring inflation rates, labor shortages and price-sensitive consumers.

The media company reported a net loss of $53.7 million in the second quarter, compared to a net income of $15.1 million the same period a year earlier. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $50.9 million, down 56% from the prior-year quarter, with declines driven by a decline in print revenue and inflationary pressures.

“We are not satisfied with our overall performance in the second quarter,” Gannett CEO and Chairman Michael Reed said in a release, noting the results reflect “industry-wide headwinds” in digital advertising and tightening across the economy.

"Like many companies across many industries, we experienced a very challenging second quarter resulting from the difficult economic environment and rising pressures on the consumer," said Reed on a company earnings call Thursday morning. "Our weakening consumer demand led to larger than expected decline in print subscription revenues, effectively pulling forward expected print revenue losses."

Gannett has dealt with an ongoing, industry-wide challenge of a declining print business as reader preferences shifted and has focused on growing its digital subscriber base and marketing solutions business, among other strategies.

Reed said cost reductions would primarily focus on Gannett's legacy print business, which felt the impact of economic conditions the most, with both print advertising and print circulation experiencing greater than expected losses.

Home delivery revenue was most affected by labor shortages, said Reed.

"We have seen a 67% increase year over year in the percentage of unstaffed delivery routes and a 267% increase in unstaffed delivery routes when compared to 2020,"he said.

The company also plans to bring additional non-strategic and real estate assets to market, with a focus on repaying $150 million to $200 million of debt this year.

Total revenue fell 6.9% to $748.7 million in the second quarter. Digital revenue was up 1.5% year-over-year, making up 35% of total revenues.

Gannett also revised its guidance and now expects a net loss of $60 million to $70 million in 2022. In the previous quarter, it projected up to $70 million in net income.

The company’s quarterly results come as the U.S. economy grapples with rising interest rates and inflation levels not seen in 40 years. And after reports that the economy contracted for two straight quarters, some economists say a mild downturn is likely by early next year.

Reed noted that Gannett continues to experience “considerable progress” as a digital-focused media company, finishing the quarter with 1.87 million digital paid subscribers – up 35% year-over-year.

Reed last year said Gannett was aiming for 10 million paid digital subscriptions by the end of 2026. The company has since said it is targeting 2 million for 2022.

The company's Digital Marketing Solutions business achieved record high core platform revenues and maintained double-digit adjusted EBITDA margins of 12.1%. On a year-over-year basis, the DMS segment revenue was up 8% and the core platform revenue grew 11% to $116 million with a record high 16,200 customers utilizing the platform.

Total digital revenues of $261.8 million, or 35% of total revenues, grew 1.5% year-over-year.

"While the current operating environment is challenging, we believe we can achieve our longer-term transformational digital growth goals,” Reed said. “We believe our subscription-led business model, robust balance sheet, and experienced management team put us in a solid position to weather this economic downturn and deliver long-term value to shareholders.”

Circulation revenue fell 11.7% to $272.2 million in the second quarter, while advertising and marketing services revenue fell 7% to $378.7 million. Digital-only circulation revenue was $32.5 million in the quarter, up 36.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Gannett’s stock closed Wednesday at $3.21 per share, up 4.6% from the day prior.

