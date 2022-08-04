Gannett reports 'challenging' Q2 earnings, plans cost reductions

Gannett, owner of USA TODAY, Delaware Online/The News Journal and local news operations in 44 other states, reported Thursday that it would undertake a “significant cost reduction program” amid a challenging economic backdrop marred by soaring inflation rates, labor shortages and price-sensitive consumers.

The media company reported a net loss of $53.7 million in the second quarter, compared with a net income of $15.1 million the same period a year earlier. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $50.9 million, down 56% from the prior-year quarter, with declines driven by a decline in print revenue and inflationary pressures.

“We are not satisfied with our overall performance in the second quarter,” Gannett CEO and Chairman Michael Reed said in a release, noting the results reflect “industry-wide headwinds” in digital advertising and tightening across the economy.

"Like many companies across many industries, we experienced a very challenging second quarter resulting from the difficult economic environment and rising pressures on the consumer," Reed said on a company earnings call Thursday morning. "Our weakening consumer demand led to larger-than-expected decline in print subscription revenues, effectively pulling forward expected print revenue losses."

Gannett has been facing a declining print business as reader preferences shifted and has focused on expanding its digital subscriber base and marketing solutions business.

Reed said cost reductions would primarily focus on Gannett's legacy print business, which felt the impact of economic conditions the most. Print advertising and print circulation experienced greater-than-expected losses.

Home delivery revenue was most affected by labor shortages, Reed said.

"We have seen a 67% increase year over year in the percentage of unstaffed delivery routes and a 267% increase in unstaffed delivery routes when compared to 2020,"he said.

The company also plans to bring additional nonstrategic and real estate assets to market, with a focus on repaying $150 million to $200 million of debt this year.

Total revenue fell 6.9% to $748.7 million in the second quarter. Digital revenue was up 1.5% year-over-year, making up 35% of total revenue.

Gannett also revised its guidance and now expects a net loss of $60 million to $70 million in 2022. In the previous quarter, it had projected up to $70 million in net income.

The company’s quarterly results come as the U.S. economy grapples with rising interest rates and inflation levels not seen in 40 years. And after reports that the economy contracted for two straight quarters, some economists say a mild downturn is likely by early next year.

Reed noted that Gannett continues to experience “considerable progress” as a digital-focused media company, finishing the quarter with 1.87 million digital paid subscribers – up 35% year-over-year.

Reed said last year that Gannett was aiming for 10 million paid digital subscriptions by the end of 2026. The company has since said it is targeting 2 million for 2022.

The company's Digital Marketing Solutions business achieved record-high core platform revenue and maintained double-digit adjusted EBITDA margins of 12.1%. On a year-over-year basis, the DMS segment revenue was up 8% and the core platform revenue grew 11% to $116 million with a record-high 16,200 customers using the platform.

Total digital revenue of $261.8 million, or 35% of total revenue, grew 1.5% year-over-year.

"While the current operating environment is challenging, we believe we can achieve our longer-term transformational digital growth goals,” Reed said. “We believe our subscription-led business model, robust balance sheet, and experienced management team put us in a solid position to weather this economic downturn and deliver long-term value to shareholders.”

Circulation revenue fell 11.7% to $272.2 million in the second quarter, and advertising and marketing services revenue fell 7% to $378.7 million. Digital-only circulation revenue was $32.5 million in the quarter, up 36.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Gannett's stock price fell 29.4% to $2.28 as of noon ET on Thursday. It closed at $3.21 per share the previous day.

