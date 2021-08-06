Gannett reports first profit since 2019 merger with New Media Investment Group: Revenue, digital subscriptions rise

Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Gannett headquarters in McLean, VA.
Gannett headquarters in McLean, VA.

Gannett, owner of USA TODAY, reported its first quarterly profit since its merger in 2019 as the company's digital subscription strategy gained momentum and the economy improved, bolstering its advertising clients.

The media company, which also owns more than 250 other daily publications as well as several hundred weeklies, reported net income of $15 million for the second quarter. S&P Global Market Intelligence analysts had expected a net loss of $102 million.

A year earlier, when the American economy was reeling from widespread business shutdowns aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, Gannett reported a second-quarter net loss of $437 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $116 million, up 48% from a year earlier.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 rose 5% to $804 million from a year earlier.

On a comparable basis, circulation revenue fell 9%, while advertising and marketing services revenue rose 20%. Digital sources now represent about one-third of Gannett’s revenue.

“The solid results of the second quarter of 2021 underscore the strength of our strategy and the execution of our team,” Gannett Chairman and CEO Michael Reed said in a statement.

Gannett has been grappling with the industry-wide challenge of declining print revenue for years but has been increasing its paid digital subscriptions, which are viewed as crucial to creating a path for growth.

The company, which started selling online subscriptions for USA TODAY during the second quarter, reported that total digital subscriptions for Gannett rose to 1.4 million at the end of the second quarter, up 41% from the same point last year.

Reed said in January that the company had set a goal of securing 10 million digital subscriptions within five years.

Investors have grown increasingly optimistic about Gannett’s prospects, more than tripling the company’s stock price over the last 12 months.

Gannett's stock rose 2.4% to close at $5.55 on Thursday.

Some of the optimism stems from the company’s improving balance sheet. Gannett has taken several steps to improve its cash flow since the pandemic began in 2020. Those moves included refinancing a loan from private equity firm Apollo Global Management that enabled the late-2019 merger of New Media Investment Group and the company previously known as Gannett. The new, combined entity took on the Gannett name.

The company has also taken steps to shed overlapping costs following its merger, including closing certain printing facilities and eliminating redundant executive positions.

Gannett said in May that it had met its goal of saving more than $300 million in annualized "synergies" by the end of 2021 and now expected to save $325 million.

In addition to pursuing its digital subscription plan, Gannett announced a 5-year, $90 million partnership with sports gambling company Tipico in July.

You can follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter here for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gannett earnings: Revenue, digital subscriptions increase in 2Q

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Reddit Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before the Pros Invade

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build low-latency market-making systems from a stran

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • This Semiconductor Growth Stock Just Crushed Earnings

    Cohu provides essential technology and testing equipment to major semiconductor producers, and it's thriving.

  • 5 EV Stocks with Bullish Outlooks

    Electric Vehicles' (EV) popularity among consumers and investors suggests that the EV revolution is finally here, after years of wait and hype. Their growing sales, positive impact on the environment (reduction of carbon emission), favorable policies (government grants and subsidies to promote EV), and growing infrastructure (increase in public charging stations) indicate that electric vehicles are not far from becoming mainstream. So using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let’s compare five

  • 2 Vanguard ETFs I'm Going to Hold Forever

    Investing in exchange-traded funds can be a relatively effortless way to generate wealth. ETFs are low-cost and low-maintenance investments that also provide the benefit of immediate diversification, because each fund may contain hundreds or thousands of stocks. Not all ETFs are created equal, though, and some are better investments than others.

  • Is Fastly Stock a Buy After Cratering?

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) have cratered recently, falling more than 60% from highs earlier this year and a total of 54% year to date. Fastly's recently announced second-quarter results provide investors with a timely look into the company's business.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • OPKO Health's, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO is on a Buying Spree Before the US Drug Approval Decision

    OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Their CEO has been continuously buying shares, and we were curious as to why that might be.

  • This Top Computer and Technology Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • These High-Growth Stocks Are Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market had a tough day on Wednesday, although the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to gain a bit of ground despite pressure elsewhere. Two countervailing factors are forcing investors to maintain a balancing act, as corporate earnings have remained generally strong but economic data continues to show ongoing weakness. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have been a couple of the most exciting companies for investors over the past year.

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Robinhood Sinks 28% After Early Investors File to Sell Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. tumbled Thursday after early investors filed to sell nearly 100 million of their Class A common shares less than a week after its initial public offering.The trading platform’s stock sank 28% to $50.97 as investors proposed to sell up to 97.88 million of shares over time. None of the proceeds will be received by Robinhood, with the selling stockholders getting all of the funds from the sales, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commis

  • Novavax Readies Its Vaccine to Fight Covid World-Wide

    Novavax had no sales to report for its June quarter. But the company has a vaccine that has done well against Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations around the globe.

  • This Pot Stock Is the Industry's Biggest Bargain -- and I Just Bought It

    Although sales estimates remain fluid, New Frontier Data is looking for U.S. weed revenue to grow by 21% annually through mid-decade. This past week, I took the plunge and purchased my first U.S. pot stock, which I believe is the biggest bargain in the entire industry.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Creditors Close In on Citgo, the Last Asset Guaido Has Left

    (Bloomberg) -- As the power of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has dwindled, he’s kept something in his back pocket: Citgo Petroleum Corporation, the American refiner and gas distributor with the potential to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars to help topple President Nicolas Maduro.Now Guaido is on the verge of losing the company. Creditors owed $7 billion in debts accrued by Maduro and his predecessor, Hugo Chavez, are mounting legal challenges to wrest control of it -- and appe