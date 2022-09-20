GANNI Becomes B Corp Certified

Danish fashion brand GANNI has just achieved B Corp certification, receiving 90.6 points, making it the highest scoring contemporary brand.

In the last few years, sustainability has become a buzz word, increasing the number of fashion labels who have "greenwashed" their marketing campaigns to appear more eco-conscious. With the B Corp certification process, brands are better equipped to quantify and measure their sustainability efforts as it "offers a tangible and transparent framework for keeping businesses accountable and setting industry benchmarks." Becoming certified is a rigorous application, including over 300 questions that target five key aspects of business -- governance, workers, community, environment and customers.

GANNI founder Nicolaj Reffstrup shares,"I have been hoping for industry-wide auditing for years because sustainability initiatives are still largely unregulated. As long as our politicians keep proving they don’t have the guts to push the green agenda forward via legislation businesses are left to regulate themselves. Becoming certified is a testament to all the work our team continuously puts into this journey of becoming the most responsible version of ourselves. Receiving 90.6 points is worth celebrating, however, there is still a long way to go."

The Instagram-favorite brand has achieved its cult status not only because of its ethical ethos, but its dopamine-raising colors and silhouettes.