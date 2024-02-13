Gannon's Blasco Library lease negotiated with no public input, hold a public forum now

I was disheartened when I met with Walter Iwanenko, president of Gannon University, about a lease between Gannon and Erie County government for rights to space in the Blasco Memorial Public Library for the university's Project NePTWNE. He cited statistics, shared by the county executive's administration about the future of public libraries that I feel deserve a deeper consideration. There has also been mention by Erie County Executive Brenton Davis of unused space in the bayfront library and the sharing of misinformation.

It is past time for an open discussion on this controversy, including all of the stakeholders; a public meeting that should have occurred before a vote was ever undertaken by Erie County Council. This public meeting must occur before any construction on the part of Gannon University takes place in the main and only public library in Erie's downtown area. The people should demand it.

Factual information is essential in decision-making. So, to be informed is key. What is the truth? In an open public forum, the Erie County Executive, president of Gannon University, Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence T. Persico, Erie County Council, library staff and advisory board and the common citizens can all bring their perspectives to the table. The subject can be understood; the truth can be illuminated.

More than 100 people attend a public rally, to oppose the leasing of space at Blasco Memorial Library for a university water research center, in front of the library in Erie on Nov. 4, 2023. Organizers were protesting a 25-year lease agreement that was recently approved between the county and Gannon University.

Open dialogue with the public, the ordinary people, is the premise the conversation must be built upon. A public library is a local center of information, a place for personal development, where children and all people strengthen their reading habits, where cultural identity within a community is supported. The public library's social importance is serving to provide a meeting place — common spaces — to interact with others. How could there ever be unused space? A public library serves as an agency for social activism, for positive change by providing information to fuel societal debates. For me, one of the most important purposes for a public library is the role in contributing to a well-informed public, strengthening democracy through empowering the lives of all those who walk through its doors. A public library offers opportunities for people to meet who look and think differently from one another, strengthening empathy, trust, cooperation and communication across differences.

The public library is not a partisan entity, even though the government often tries to make it so through actions like book banning and defunding. A public library is not a tourist attraction or just a place for books. Within public libraries you can find resources for entrepreneurs, historical archives, collections for all segments of the population, meeting places, safe places for public discussion. Growth is inevitable. Community programming is the future and requires space.

Few public places are left in Erie County. The public library requires nothing of its visitors. There are no purchases that need to be made, no dress code, no membership required, and you don't even need a library card to benefit from the resources of the public library. We live in a society with racial, ethnic, political and socioeconomic divides, but the public library serves without judgement, welcoming all. Public libraries are social equalizers.

A public library belongs in Erie's downtown. History tells the story. In a diverse city such as ours with an identified public health problem, "poverty," a gathering place that belongs to everyone — people of varied races, incomes and beliefs — is crucial to the well-being of our community.

Deborah Fallows, co-author with her husband James Fallows of the book "Our Towns," referred to public libraries and those that staff them as "vital to the civic, educational, technological, and even economic life of communities." Unfortunately, I question whether the county executive recognizes the value, vision and dedication of those who keep the library humming and moving into the 21st century.

It is time to pause and learn the facts. The county executive, in my view, initiated a process of faulty local governance, driving through a resolution that could not happen today — a recent Pennsylvania court ruling clarified the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act saying that adding last minute agenda items of major importance involving expenditure of funds, contracts and agreements is not permissible. Even discussion of such matters should be made public. The Davis administration has not upheld this obligation.

It is sad to me that Gannon University has chosen to align itself with the county executive amid the questions and concerns surrounding these actions.

Lorraine "Lori" Dolan, of Fairview, has served in community leadership roles, including her tenure as president of the League of Women Voters of Erie and her work with Fair Districts PA. She is a wife and mother, and has received the Erie County Bar Association's Liberty Bell award for strengthening freedom under law.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Gannon's Blasco lease was negotiated with no public input