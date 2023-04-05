Gannon's father takes the stand on second day of Letecia Stauch trial

Apr. 4—Letecia Stauch, accused of stabbing and fatally shooting her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in El Paso County and then disposing of his body in northern Florida, changed her story several times in the weeks following the boy's disappearance, Al Stauch, Gannon's father, testified Tuesday.

When Gannon was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020, Letecia Stauch called Al Stauch while he was in Oklahoma and said Gannon hadn't come home from a friend's house.

Al Stauch said he became suspicious of his then-wife when he called the parents of Gannon's friends and none of them said they had seen him. Al Stauch also said it was weird that when Letecia Stauch picked him up from the Colorado Springs Airport, she needed to acquire a rental car.