Gap Gets Downgraded, Activist Interest Hinted

David Moin
·2 min read

Gap Inc. got hit by another Barclays downgrade on Friday, triggering rumors that the operator of Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta brands could decide to spin off a brand to raise shareholder value.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih cut her rating on Gap Inc. stock to “underweight from equal weight,” which was widely reported in the media Friday.

More from WWD

She set a price target for Gap stock at $13 a share. The previous target was $17. Gap’s stock on Friday closed down 4 percent to $13.52 on the NYSE.

Yih, according to reports, said: “There could be activist interest to split the brands and monetize the value of Athleta in particular, which could be a risk to our underweight rating.” Athleta, unlike the other Gap Inc. brands, has been a strong performer and steadily growing.

Barclays is concerned about the San Francisco-based retailer’s negative sales trends, increasing promotions at Gap and Old Navy, a lack of consumer loyalty to those brands, and increased advertising spending at Gap. A new Gap ad will feature Jon Batiste’s song “Freedom” and was scheduled to premiere during the Grammy Awards show on Sunday. It ties into Gap’s efforts to champion individuality and being your true self. The ad was shot by Christian Weber.

Last February, Barclays lowered its Gap Inc. rating to “equal weight” from “overweight” and in January, Morgan Stanley lowered its Gap rating to “underweight” from “equal-weight.”

The company has also been affected by supply chain issues and inflation, which would hurt lower-income consumers shopping Old Navy the most.

The $16.7 billion Gap Inc., impacted by supply chain issues, higher freight costs and ongoing declines at the Gap and Banana Republic brands, incurred a loss of $16 million, or 4 cents a share, in its fourth quarter but took a big swing into profitability for the year overall.

There were also charges related to winding down its European business, but excluding those, the fourth-quarter adjusted diluted loss per share was 2 cents. In the fourth quarter a year ago, Gap Inc. reported a profit of $234 million, or 62 cents a share.

For 2021, Gap Inc. had a profit of $256 million, or 67 cents a diluted share, versus a loss of $665 million, or $1.78 a share, in 2021. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.44 last year.

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • Raymond James: Buy These 2 Big Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Yield

    Measuring and gauging the stock market's value is key to an investor’s strategy. Right now, it’s clear that the market is in the midst of a shift, that last year’s sustained run of gains has ended, that this year, which started with sharp losses and increased volatility, will be something different. Covering the market for investment firm Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt writes: “We are seeing a substantial rally in growth broadly in the last two weeks, and it is still unclear if this is

  • Why You Should Buy Now and Hold This #1 (Strong Buy) Oils and Energy Stock

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Friday

    What happened Shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped in Friday afternoon trading, falling 2.9% through 12:55 p.m. ET. In the absence of any other news on Nvidia stock per se, it appears today's drop is tied to a Yahoo! Finance column that may have spooked investors.

  • This Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrat Might Be the Safest Stock on the Planet

    Stock market volatility has eased up just a bit as investors digest interest rate increases and growth stocks begin to rebound off the lows. Most folks know Caterpillar for its earth-moving equipment, mainly in the construction industry. Exposure to the construction, oil and gas, agriculture, and mining sectors makes Caterpillar one of the best-positioned businesses in today's economy.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • So, your stock portfolio is down 5% this year? Congratulations, you’re an investing genius

    It was the worst quarter for stocks since Q1 2020.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • Intel CEO Gelsinger’s reaps near-$180 million windfall from ‘significant magnitude’ of new-hire awards

    Pat Gelsinger took in total compensation of $178.6 million in 2021, for ten-and-a-half months of work as Intel's CEO

  • Why Citibank left India

    FirstRand, Barclays, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, too, have taken a step back.

  • Why These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Are Good Buys During a Bear Market

    The one thing that's certain in the stock market is uncertainty. If you're a long-term investor, the day-to-day fluctuations in stock prices shouldn't faze you, but there are ways to still make money, even during bear markets. One way is to own dividend stocks.

  • The Easiest 5% Dividend Yield You May Ever Find

    Dividends are such a valuable financial tool; they can be reinvested to boost your investment returns, or you can use them to pay your bills and living expenses without selling any of your stock. Dividends come in all shapes and sizes, and U.S. telecom company Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) happens to offer a big one. Verizon is among a small group of companies that control the telecommunications industry in the United States.

  • Bitcoin nears full supply with 19 million coin milestone

    Bitcoin hit a milestone today that gets the world ever closer to the moment when the final new bitcoin will enter the world — the supply of coins broke 19 million.Why it matters: Bitcoin was created to be money with a fixed supply that no one can change. It launched amidst The Great Recession, when governments were issuing lots of new money to help ease the economic pain.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFuture avid bitcoiners bel

  • Nio deliveries reach a quarterly record of nearly 25,800 EVs in Q1, stock surges

    Shares of Nio Inc. climbed 5.6% in premarket trading Friday, as the China-based electric vehicle maker benefited from a broad rally in Chinese ADRs and after the company reported vehicle delivery data. The company said it delivered 9,985 vehicles in March, up 37.6% from the same period a year ago. The deliveries included 163 ET7s, the company's premium smart electric sedan that started being delivered on March 28. In the first quarter, NIO deliveries grew 28.5% from a year ago to a quarterly rec

  • Ethereum’s major upgrade is coming. Should you be more bullish on it than bitcoin?

    A weekly look at the most important moves and news in crypto and what's on the horizon in digital assets.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $7.04, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session.