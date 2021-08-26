Gap Inc. Sees Big Q2 Gains; Ups Outlook

David Moin
·4 min read

Gap Inc., powered by its Old Navy and Athleta brands, saw net income rise to $258 million in the second quarter, from a loss of $62 million in the year-ago period, which was heavily impacted by the pandemic.

Net sales of $4.2 billion were the highest second-quarter sales in more than a decade, up 29 percent versus $3.3 billion during the 2020 quarter and up 5 percent compared to 2019 pre-COVID-19 levels. Net income in the last quarter also exceeded the 2019 quarter when profits reached $168 million.

Comparable-store sales increased 12 percent versus the 2019 quarter.

As a result of the momentum, the company raised its full-year outlook for sales, operating margin and earnings per share.

“Our talented teams delivered our highest second-quarter net sales in over a decade,” said Sonia Syngal, chief executive officer. “Our strategy is driving growth as evidenced by continued strength at Old Navy and Athleta, Gap brand’s second consecutive quarter of positive two-year comparable sales in North America, and momentum gaining at Banana Republic. Stepped-up marketing investments, improved brand management, and technology enhancements are paying off as our brand power cuts through.

“I look forward to our integrated loyalty program and Old Navy’s inclusive shopping experience, BodeQuality, taking hold in the back half, both key components of our Power Plan 2023, and important drivers of long-term sustainable growth,” Syngal said.

Gap Inc. also reported that it acquired Drapr, an e-commerce start-up and online application based on technology that enables customers to quickly create 3D avatars and virtually try on clothing. “Drapr is designed to help customers find the best clothing size and fit for their personal style and body type, while helping retailers reduce unnecessary returns,” Gap said in its announcement on the acquisition.

“Fit is the number-one point of friction for customers and, through their advanced 3D technology, Drapr has shown it can help shoppers efficiently find the size and fit they need. We plan to leverage Drapr to help Gap Inc. improve the fit experience for our customers and accelerate our ongoing digital transformation,” said Sally Gilligan, chief growth transformation officer at Gap Inc.

Strategic permanent store closures and the recent divestures of the Janie and Jack and Intermix businesses reduced net sales by approximately 8 percent versus 2019. In addition, the company estimates that COVID-19-related closures in markets outside of the U.S. resulted in approximately 2 percent of sales decline versus 2019.

Old Navy’s sales were up 21 percent versus 2019. Gap brand sales declined 10 percent versus 2019, with permanent store closures resulting in an estimated 14 percent sales decline, and international COVID-19-related closures driving an estimated 1 percent decline on a two-year basis.

Athleta’s net sales were up 35 percent versus 2019. Comparable-store sales grew 13 percent year-over-year and 27 percent versus 2019. Following next week’s launch of Athleta online in Canada, the brand will soon be opening stores in Toronto and Vancouver.

Sales at Banana Republic declined 15 percent versus 2019 with permanent store closures resulting in an estimated 10 percent sales decline, and international COVID-19-related closures driving an estimated 1 percent decline on a two-year basis.

The company raised its reported full-year diluted EPS guidance to be in the range of $1.90 to $2.05. This outlook reflects charges incurred from the divestiture of the Janie and Jack and Intermix businesses, as well as estimated charges related to strategic changes in the company’s European business. Excluding these charges, full-year EPS on an adjusted basis are expected to be in the range of $2.10 to $2.25.

Gap said its full-year outlook reflects the impact of headwinds in its global supply chain, potential inflationary pressures and current COVID-19 environment.

The company now expects net sales growth for fiscal-year 2021 to be about 30 percent versus 2020. This outlook reflects lost revenue related to the company’s decision to change its European operating model, as well as the divestitures of Janie and Jack and Intermix.

