Garage cleanup reveals tote bag with remains of missing man inside, Ohio cops say

The cleaning of a garage revealed a tote bag with human remains, according to media reports. Ohio authorities identified the remains as those of Larry Davis, a man missing since March.

Davis, a 48-year-old from Chillicothe, Ohio, was last seen on March 4, the Chillicothe Police Department said in a news release.

According to WCMH, his family filed a missing person report a few days later, and authorities began searching for Davis.

The search led them to a house on North Poplar Street, Davis’ last known location, WCMH reported. Authorities searched the garage and, according to The Scioto Valley Guardian, found Davis’ backpack and phone.

But they found no sign of Davis, WCMH reported.

A while later, on July 19, the family of the homeowner cleaned out the garage, the Scioto Valley Guardian reported. They found a tote bag and opened it, revealing a body.

The family called police who identified the remains as Davis, according to a July 22 news release. The cause of Davis’ death remains unknown.

Davis’ on-and-off girlfriend told WMCH that, “I don’t understand how the tote wasn’t there the first time they went there and searched and now it is?” Like, how did they miss it? Or when did it get there?”

Those questions remain unanswered as the investigation continues.

Woman lay dead on her couch for 2 years. How did no one notice, London court asks

Attacker hits woman with toilet seat while she’s showering, Ohio prosecutor says

17-year-old kills a father and his son as he robbed their mobile home, Ohio cops say