Garage explosion injures Tumwater man, police say

A Tumwater man in his 40s suffered arm and head injuries when a garage exploded on New Year’s Eve, according to police.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, police and the Washington State Patrol bomb squad were dispatched to the explosion in the 2500 block of Silver Lane Southwest, near South Puget Sound Community College.

Tumwater Police Lt. Jen Kolb said it appears the man was trying to make his own fireworks. However, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as the FBI, also responded to the scene to investigate and ensure he wasn’t working on something more dangerous, Kolb said.

Fuels and oxidizers were recovered from the scene, but she did not have information on the type of device he was trying to make, Kolb said.