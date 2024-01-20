Garage fire near Downtown Summerlin causes $250,000 damage, no injuries
A fire Friday afternoon in a neighborhood near Downtown Summerlin caused about $250,000 in damage, but no one was hurt, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
That won't hurt the trade value.
The Boston Celtics' perfect start at home is no more.
The Jaden Rashada saga somehow got worse for Florida.
On Friday, Microsoft disclosed that the hacking group it calls Midnight Blizzard, also known as APT29 or Cozy Bear — and widely believed to be sponsored by the Russian government — hacked some corporate email accounts, including those of the company’s “senior leadership team and employees in our cybersecurity, legal, and other functions.” Microsoft did not disclose how many email accounts were breached, nor exactly what information the hackers accessed or stole.
Plus, score big savings on winter storm essentials and cozy snow-day finds.
JAXA, the Japanese space agency, confirmed that its SLIM lunar lander successfully made a soft landing on the moon. But, its solar cell isn't working as planned and it isn't generating electricity. JAXA says it only has enough battery for a few more hours.
A former Trump aide is seeking to have Willis disqualified for engaging in an “improper, clandestine personal relationship” with her lead prosecutor.
(Not-so) Fun fact: Did you know that parts of your kitchen are probably dirtier than your toilet seat?
Czinger says it's putting the four-seat Hyper GT into production as one of six low-volume cars it plans through the end of the decade.
Jason Fenske at Engineering Explained does that math on the towing Cybertruck vs. Porsche 911 drag race and comes to the conclusion 'Tesla Tricked You.'
Tech stocks helped lead the benchmark S&P 500 to its first record close in over two years on Friday.
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jim Tobin told Yahoo Finance Live that "we’re heading toward a housing renaissance."
Nvidia stock hit an all-time high on Friday, as the AI craze rolls on.
Three councils in the United Kingdom have taken some of their public-facing systems offline due to an ongoing cybersecurity issue. Canterbury City Council, Dover District Council, and Thanet District Council, three local authorities based in the county of Kent, said jointly on Friday that they “are investigating a cyber incident" that has disrupted online services for potentially hundreds of thousands of residents. All three councils said they are working closely with the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), which confirmed to TechCrunch that it is "working to fully understand the impact of an incident.”
Wilkinson was fired in 2022 after multiple investigations, including one into the sexual misconduct of former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley.
The latest discharge included 44,000 teachers, nurses, doctors, lawyers, and others in public service jobs.
What the latest studies tell us about our health, from fitness to memory loss.
We dive into Samsung's Galaxy AI event and another hands-on round with the Vision Pro.
The stories you need to start your day: A Uvalde school shooting report, a government shutdown averted and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
According to Bloomberg, Google's YouTube and Spotify don't have any plans to develop an application for visionOS, the device's platform, at the moment.