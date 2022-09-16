Garage fire ruled arson in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE― The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Chillicothe Police Department have ruled a garage fire as arson.

On Sunday around 10 p.m., the Chillicothe Fire Department and Chillicothe Police Department was dispatched to a garage fire on Long Street.

The Chillicothe Fire Department, State Fire Marshal’s Office and Chillicothe Police Department are investigating the case.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

