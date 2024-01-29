Garage in Oxford destroyed after large fire

A garage in Oxford was reduced to rubble after a large fire broke out Saturday night.

There were three cars and lots of wood and machinery when the structure caught fire before midnight, an Oxford Fire Department spokesperson told Boston 25.

Crews remained on the scene until 4:00 a.m. as they fought to extinguish the last of the burning structure.

No one was hurt during the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

