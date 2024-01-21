Garage in Turtle River Township deemed total loss after fire

Jan. 20—BEMIDJI — A two-car garage has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out at a Turtle River Township home on Friday evening.

According to a release from Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, at 5:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, the fire department responded to the report of a structure fire located 10 miles north of Bemidji on Birchmont Beach Road in Turtle River Township.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story detached garage fully engulfed in fire. Firefighters pulled a 2 1/2-inch handline and went into a defensive mode, protecting the home right next to the garage.

As additional crews arrived on the scene, two more 1 3/4-inch attack lines were pulled, and extinguishment continued from the building's exterior, the release said.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately three hours, with 21 firefighters and nine pieces of equipment. The structure and its contents were deemed a total loss. No injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation but appears to be accidental.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Blackduck Fire Department, Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Bemidji Ambulance Service, Beltrami Electric and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.