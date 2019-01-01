Garbage, feces, other bad behavior take toll on national parks during shutdown

Planning on heading to Sequoia or Kings Canyon National park in the New Year?

You may want to switch up your plans.

The partial federal government shutdown, now into its 11th day, has forced furloughs of hundreds of thousands of federal government employees. This has left many parks without most of the rangers and others who staff campgrounds and otherwise keep parks running.

The lack of staff and unsanitary conditions have led to the closures of several areas of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

The closures went into effect at 6 p.m. on Monday, according to Sintia Kawasaki-Yee, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks public affairs officer.

"The parks are being forced to take this action for health and safety concerns," Kawasaki-Yee said in a press release issued Monday evening. "Trash receptacles are overflowing, resulting in litter dispersal throughout the area and a threat to wildlife."

Sequoia National Park closures include the Generals Highway at Hospital Rock. The closure extends through Giant Forest and Lodgepole, through to Lost Grove. Concession facilities at these locations, including Wuksachi Lodge, are closed.

An overflow of vehicles, motor vehicle accidents and icy roadways have caused congestion along Generals Highway. Visitors can expect up to three-hour delays on the roadway, according to park rangers.

Areas within Kings Canyon have also become hazardous.

The Grant Tree Trail, normally minimally maintained by sanding, has become extremely slick. The ice and snow have become compressed and glazed due to heavy traffic, which has caused multiple falls and at least one injury, park rangers said.

Those visiting the Grant Grove area can also expect closures.

Closures include the road to the General Grant Tree, Big Stump picnic area, and Azalea Campground.

Grant Village will remain open, as will Highway 180 for through traffic to Princess Campground and Montecito Sequoia Lodge.

It is likely the closures will remain in effect for the duration of the government shutdown, according to Kawasaki-Yee.

"We appreciate all the support from our local communities and park partners," she said. "We encourage visitors in the area to explore the excellent food, shops, and recreational opportunities available in the area."

In other national parks across the country, the situation is more dire.

Human feces, overflowing garbage, illegal off-roading and other damaging behavior in fragile areas were beginning to overwhelm some of the West’s iconic national parks.

“It’s a free-for-all,” Dakota Snider, 24, who lives and works in Yosemite Valley, said by telephone Monday, as Yosemite National Park officials announced closings of some minimally supervised campgrounds and public areas within the park that are overwhelmed.

“It’s so heartbreaking. There is more trash and human waste and disregard for the rules than I’ve seen in my four years living here,” Snider said.