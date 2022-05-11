Garbage truck crashes into front of home, damages several cars in Stowe Township

A garbage truck crashed into a home and damaged several other vehicles in Stowe Township.

This happened in the 800 block of 13th Street around 6:15 a.m.

Chopper 11 was over the scene, and we could see the truck into the porch of the home.

911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that nobody was hurt.

#BREAKING: A garbage truck crashed into a house along 13th Street in Stowe Twp. Firefighters are on scene helping with cleanup. Police are here investigating. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/YTBg1KskX6 — Pete DeLuca WPXI (@PeteDeLucaTV) May 11, 2022

