Garbage truck driver finds couple buried in trash after hearing banging, Utah cops say

A couple was flung into the back of a garbage truck after falling asleep in a dumpster, Utah police told news outlets.

A man and woman were sleeping in a dumpster for warmth Thursday, March 10, when they were suddenly lifted into a garbage truck, the West Valley Police told ABC 4.

The garbage truck driver heard “banging and screaming” coming from the back of the truck and pulled into a nearby mall parking lot, KSL reported. The driver discovered the man and woman among the trash.

The driver used a camera to see the couple inside the compactor area, according to KUTV.

Fire officials rushed to get the couple out of the garbage truck. The man was taken to a hospital for a broken arm, police told KUTV. The woman was not injured.

The compactor had not yet been turned on, which saved the couple from serious injuries, KSL reported.

