Garbage truck driver sentenced in Pequannock crash that killed North Arlington man
A garbage truck driver who killed a North Arlington man in a Pequannock crash in May was sentenced on Friday to four years in prison.
Newark resident Angel Caraballo-Maldona, 45, was sentenced by a Morris County Superior Court judge after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicular homicide in August, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said in a release.
Caraballo-Maldona's garbage truck slammed into the back of Silverio Mazzella's 2020 Chevy Traverse at 5:18 a.m. on May 8 at the intersection of Route 23 north and Alexander Avenue. The 57-year-old Mazzella was stopped at a red light when the garbage truck hit him, causing the SUV to catch fire.
Surveillance footage showed that Caraballo-Maldona was on his cellphone at the time of the crash, according to the prosecutor's office.
Caraballo-Maldona and a bystander pulled the unconscious Mazzella from the burning car. Still, rescue efforts by police and medical personnel were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bergen County: Foundation collapse at old Railroad Cafe in East Rutherford injures workers
Caraballo-Maldona will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole based on the No Early Release Act.
Mazzella was a baker and jack of all trades, according to his obituary. He was a patriot who loved to travel and Led Zeppelin, his obituary stated.
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Pequannock NJ: Driver sentenced in crash that killed Bergen man