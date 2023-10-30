Garbage truck driver sentenced in Pequannock crash that killed North Arlington man

A garbage truck driver who killed a North Arlington man in a Pequannock crash in May was sentenced on Friday to four years in prison.

Newark resident Angel Caraballo-Maldona, 45, was sentenced by a Morris County Superior Court judge after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicular homicide in August, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said in a release.

Caraballo-Maldona's garbage truck slammed into the back of Silverio Mazzella's 2020 Chevy Traverse at 5:18 a.m. on May 8 at the intersection of Route 23 north and Alexander Avenue. The 57-year-old Mazzella was stopped at a red light when the garbage truck hit him, causing the SUV to catch fire.

Police investigate an accident on Route 23 northbound at Alexander Ave in Pequannock, NJ on Monday May 8, 2023.

Surveillance footage showed that Caraballo-Maldona was on his cellphone at the time of the crash, according to the prosecutor's office.

Caraballo-Maldona and a bystander pulled the unconscious Mazzella from the burning car. Still, rescue efforts by police and medical personnel were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Caraballo-Maldona will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole based on the No Early Release Act.

Mazzella was a baker and jack of all trades, according to his obituary. He was a patriot who loved to travel and Led Zeppelin, his obituary stated.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Pequannock NJ: Driver sentenced in crash that killed Bergen man