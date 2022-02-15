A garbage truck dumped a steaming load in the middle of a Broward street, police say

Part of a Pembroke Pines development was a hot steaming pile of garbage Tuesday morning.

Police say a garbage truck in the Canary Bay at Towngate community caught fire and “was made to drop its entire load” so the Pembroke Pines Fire Department could most efficiently attack the fire.

Traffic, police said, would be only “temporarily impacted.”

Officers are assisting PPFD regarding a garbage truck fire in the Canary Bay /Towngate community. The truck was made to drop it’s entire load so that first responders could best handle the fire. Traffic in the area will be temporarily impacted until the road is cleared. pic.twitter.com/Do6itQiacP — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 15, 2022

