A garbage truck dumped a steaming load in the middle of a Broward street, police say

David J. Neal
·1 min read

Part of a Pembroke Pines development was a hot steaming pile of garbage Tuesday morning.

Police say a garbage truck in the Canary Bay at Towngate community caught fire and “was made to drop its entire load” so the Pembroke Pines Fire Department could most efficiently attack the fire.

Traffic, police said, would be only “temporarily impacted.”

