Garbage truck operator dies in Grapevine during mechanical repair Tuesday, police say

A Haltom City man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was pinned between the hydraulic arms and bin of a garbage truck Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Cecilio Pule, 56, who worked as a garbage truck operator for Republic Services, was in the 4100 block of Cedar Drive in Grapevine at the time of his death.

Grapevine police said the garbage truck was having mechanical problems and a mechanic was sent over to troubleshoot and make repairs. After moving the hydraulic arm from inside the truck cab, the mechanic stepped outside to see Pule on the ground.

Police said the mechanic did not know Pule had stepped into an area where the arm would drop.

Colleyville police responded to the scene first and provided medical assistance, but Pule did not have a pulse and was pronounced dead several minutes after Grapevine fire personnel arrived.

The Grapevine Police Department is investigating the incident. No criminal charges have been filed as of Thursday evening.