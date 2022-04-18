Garcelle Beauvais Ended Fling with Will Smith After His Son Mistook Her For Jada Pinkett Smith: 'I'm Not the Only One'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Will SmithAmerican actor
Garcelle Beauvais is spilling some major tea about Will Smith in her new memoir, Love Me As I Am.
Not only does The Real co-host open up about her short-lived fling with NBA legend Michael Jordan, but she also shared details of her brief romance with Smith and how she abruptly ended things with him after realizing she wasn't the only woman in his life.