Garcelle Beauvais Ended Fling with Will Smith After His Son Mistook Her For Jada Pinkett Smith: 'I'm Not the Only One'

Garcelle Beauvais is spilling some major tea about Will Smith in her new memoir, Love Me As I Am.

Not only does The Real co-host open up about her short-lived fling with NBA legend Michael Jordan, but she also shared details of her brief romance with Smith and how she abruptly ended things with him after realizing she wasn't the only woman in his life.

Garcelle Beavais said she made an 'exit stage left' after Will Smith's son mistook her for Jada Pinkett Smith

"I remember one day calling Will, and he was in the car, and his son [and his ex-wife] Sheree were in the back," she shares. "So you know, he picked up the car or Bluetooth or whatever it was back in the day, or speakerphone - what it was - and he said, 'Hey, how are you doing?' and I said, 'I'm great.' "

Will and Jada were married in 1997