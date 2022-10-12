Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Diana Jenkins Sent Her a "Threatening" Text
Garcelle also reveals she, at one time, believed Diana was behind the bots who went after Garcelle's son online.
Garcelle also reveals she, at one time, believed Diana was behind the bots who went after Garcelle's son online.
The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and the sportscaster have been married for two years.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are serving up a royal surprise! The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to BBC Radio 1 to record an episode of “Newsbeat” in honor of World Mental Health Day.
Garcelle Beauvais reveals why she didn’t stay on The View in this exclusive clip from TV One’s Uncensored.
Jamie Lee Curtis posed nude behind a rock and in a bathing suit and fishnets for the New York Times. She prioritizes sleep and uses Nivea beauty products.
A woman claims she was told she dressed inappropriately at work — so she asked TikTok for feedback.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing legal battle to sell Chateau Miraval Winery has brought a lot of the couple’s trials and tribulations to the surface. A heartbreaking email Jolie sent back in January 2021 has recently resurfaced, going to show that the exes’ current turmoil has been going on much longer than recent headlines […]
The Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors seem to be gaining more credence, and quickly. Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel have hired divorce lawyers, and Bündchen has been taking her power back in subtle ways, from covering up a tattoo dedicated to Brady to commenting on Instagram posts about the […]
Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.
Prince Harry sent Prince William a "blunt two word" response denying meeting him due to worries about leaks.
It seems like Tom Brady’s decision to un-retire and stay in the NFL isn’t just negatively impacting his relationship with Gisele Bündchen — the couple’s friends are reportedly tired of his dedication to football above everything else, too. “Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out […]
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel torched the Donald Trump loyalist in a stinging column that went to town on his many failings.
Prince George, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth also made an appearance!
Joe Buglewicz/GettyA jury decided Wednesday afternoon that Infowars founder Alex Jones must pay $965 million for spewing lies that the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting was a hoax and that the grieving parents involved were paid actors.The money will go straight to the pockets of family members who lost children in the massacre, and to an FBI agent who was harassed by Jones’ listeners. There were 15 plaintiffs in total.But in a livestream that aired as the jury’s verdict was read out, J
WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 13:30 On the morning of 12 October, units of the Ukrainian Air Force shot down at least four Russian attack helicopters in 18 minutes. Source: press service of the Air Force Quote: "From 8:40 to 8:58 on 12 October, in the south of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed at least four attack helicopters of the enemy (presumably Ka-52s) which provided fire support to occupying troops on the ground on the southern front.
A Missouri man is in custody after a woman allegedly escaped his captivity and alerted neighbors for help. Timothy Marrion Haslett Jr., 40, was charged Friday night with the kidnapping and rape of an unnamed woman in Excelsior Springs, Missouri — about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City — according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies responded to initial witness reports came around 7:47 a.m. on Friday that a woman was banging on doors and screaming for help. Neighbors told new
These three big cats decided to pick on "the world's most fearless animal" in South Africa.
The US judge sentenced the Munn family to less than what prosecutors had requested, according to CBS News' Scott MacFarlane.
Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is enjoying his MLB retirement with his passion for photography. Check out The Big Units dead bird logo.
The girlfriend is refusing to stay over her boyfriend's house because of one piece of furniture.
Troy Aikman is getting needlessly killed for his dated expression to criticize the NFL’s officiating struggles.