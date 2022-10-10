Garcia seeks to overturn plea deal

Oct. 10—JEFFERSON — Attorneys working for Phil Garcia and for the Ohio Attorney General's Office have filed a number of briefs over the last several weeks, as defense attorneys seek to have Garcia's guilty plea or sentence thrown out.

Garcia was re-sentenced to 10.5 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to four counts of compelling prostitution, third-degree felonies, and four counts of sexual imposition, third-degree misdemeanors, according to court records. He was initially sentenced to 18 years in prison, but was re-sentenced after the 11th District Court of Appeals found he had been sentenced to above the statutory maximum for compelling prostitution.

During the re-sentencing hearing, Senior Assistant Ohio Attorney General Laura Dezort asked visiting Judge David Fuhry to impose the maximum sentence.

J. Reid Yoder, Garcia's attorney, objected, stating the plea deal reached between Garcia and the state stipulated that prosecutors could ask the judge to sentence Garcia to prison, but could not request a specific amount of time.

That interaction formed the basis of of a motion to vacate Garcia's plea and sentence, filed in early September. In the motion, Yoder argues that the request for a maximum sentence entitles Garcia to vacate the guilty plea, or at least be sentenced again in front of a new judge.

Prosecutors filed a response brief in late September, stating that as soon as an appeal has been filed, the trial court loses jurisdiction to rule on any matters that are not in furtherance of the appeal. The brief also claimed that the the plea agreement does not limit how much prison time the state could argue for, it simply states that prosecutors would argue for prison time.

Ambiguity in a plea agreement should be interpreted against the state, Yoder said in his motion.

Yoder also filed a motion with the 11th District Court of Appeals, asking the court to remand the matter to the trial court, to be decided there.

Prosecutors opposed the motion to remand the matter to the trial court, stating that appellate rules do not allow the appeals court to remand a case to the trial court while an appeal is pending.

This case is being overseen by a visiting judge and prosecuted by the Ohio Attorney General's Office after all of the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas judges and the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office recused themselves.

Garcia, a former caterer, high school sports official and Conneaut City Council member, was accused of targeting young Black boys.