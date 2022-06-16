Garcia to be re-sentenced July 27

Jun. 16—After the Ohio Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal, former Conneaut Councilman, caterer and high school sports official Phil Garcia will be re-sentenced on July 27.

Garcia pleaded guilty to four counts of compelling prostitution, third-degree felonies, and seven counts of sexual imposition, third-degree misdemeanors, in May 2020, according to court records.

Garcia was sentenced to 18 years in prison, five years each on three of the compelling prostitution charges, and three years on the final charge.

Garcia filed an appeal with the 11th District Court of Appeals, claiming among other issues that the five year sentences exceeded the statutory maximum sentence of three years.

Prosecutors agreed, and the appeals court ordered that Garcia be re-sentenced on those three counts.

On Monday, a hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 27 to re-sentence Garcia on the three counts of compelling prostitution where he was sentenced to five years in prison.

Garcia is currently imprisoned in the Southeastern Correctional Institution in Lancaster.

In his appeal to the 11th District, Garcia also sought to reverse a ruling made by Judge David Fuhry to not allow Garcia to withdraw his guilty plea, and to have a new pre-sentencing investigation conducted, based on claims that the probation officer that prepared the report was biased against Garcia.

The appeals court rejected those arguments in a written opinion, and Garcia appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court declined to hear Garcia's appeal on May 11. Supreme Court justices Michael Donnelly and Jennifer Bruner would have accepted the appeal and held it depending on the outcome of a similar case pending before the court, where a defendant was not allowed to withdraw a guilty plea.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the case. Before Garcia was sentenced, Prosecutor Natasha Natale said Garcia targeted young black boys.

The charges against Garcia spanned from 1997-2009. He was initially charged in August 2018, and again in November 2018, according to court records.