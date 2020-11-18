Gardasil Attorneys Allege HPV Vaccine Caused Girl to Develop POTS

·9 min read

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardasil attorneys from the national law firm of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman filed a lawsuit against Merck on behalf of a young woman who alleges she developed Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia (POTS) and a host of other serious injuries after receiving the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

Sahara Walker
Sahara Walker

Attorneys Bijan Esfandiari, Nicole K. H. Maldonado, Michael L. Baum, and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (co-counsel) filed the Gardasil HPV vaccine lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin against New Jersey-based Merck & Co. Inc. and its subsidiary Merck Sharp & Dohme.

The plaintiff in the case, Sahara Walker of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, received the Gardasil vaccine when she was just 11 years old. She spent the next five years being severely disabled and unable to attend school or participate in activities she once enjoyed. Though still very disabled at the age of 19, special infusions now keep her out of bed and able to walk and even mountain bike.

The lawsuit (case no. 3:20-cv-01048) includes allegations of negligence, failure to warn, and manufacturing defects, among others. According to the complaint, Merck knew or had reason to know Gardasil is defective and ineffective, but instead of warning consumers about the dangers, the company wrongfully concealed information and further made false statements concerning the safety and efficacy of Gardasil. Ms. Walker is seeking punitive damages against Merck for creating a substantial risk of significant harm to children and patients who were injected with the Gardasil HPV vaccine.

"Merck is using the same development and marketing playbook for Gardasil that it used when it promoted Vioxx as a headache pill knowing it caused heart attacks" says co-counsel Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. "Vioxx killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and Merck paid $7 billion in penalties and damages and agreed to stop falsifying science. Sadly, Merck learned no lessons. Falsifying science, defrauding regulators and injuring and killing its customers is the only business model this company knows.

Merck utilized all the same strategies to sell Gardasil to our children. The company has sickened an entire generation. The list of casualties and grim injuries continues to multiply. This company is beyond shame or redemption."

____________

"Data suggests Merck presented regulators with false information about the link between HPV and cervical cancer, which helped give them a runway to fast-track this dangerous vaccine over a matter of six months," says attorney Nicole K.H. Maldonado. "Merck to this day has never properly tested Gardasil to ensure it is safe, and now Sahara and countless others are suffering from debilitating injuries. We will hold Merck accountable for the harm the company has caused."

Young Woman Diagnosed with POTS After Receiving Gardasil Shot

Sahara Walker was 11-years-old when she received her first and only shot of Gardasil on September 25, 2013, per her doctor's recommendation. During the same doctor visit, she also received the Tdap vaccine and the meningococcal conjugate vaccine.

Before receiving the HPV vaccine, Sahara had no autoimmune diseases, no autonomic issues, and no orthostasis. A happy, healthy young girl who had just scored in the top 97th percentile of all Wisconsin students in math, Sahara consistently performed well academically, participated in sports, and was active socially with her friends and peers. She was a "mathlete" and had been on the math team for two years, won tournaments and advanced to State, but was not allowed to attend as she missed too many days of school due to her Gardasil side effects.

Sahara's mother, Mrs. Melissa Roglitz-Walker, wanted her daughter to get the Gardasil vaccine after seeing marketing from Merck maintaining that Gardasil was very safe and prevents cancer. She thought she was being a really good, responsible parent.

Two days after receiving the Gardasil shot, Sahara began to experience vomiting and headaches. One week later, on Oct. 3, 2013, she began to experience severe body aches to go along with the vomiting and headaches from the week prior. She soon had fevers and began excessively sleeping, reporting extreme fatigue while awake. She was also dizzy, weak, and pale. Within a month after the shot she was bedridden, and wheel-chair bound if she had to be transported.

As weeks became months, Sahara's symptoms and injuries continued to worsen. She was seen by multiple physicians and specialists to treat her growing list of symptoms, including daily migraines, severe body aches and pain, and cognitive impairments, among other issues. With little to no relief from her symptoms, Sahara was unable to engage in the activities she had enjoyed before receiving the Gardasil vaccine.

In 2015, Sahara went to 54 doctor appointments. A year later, her medication regimen was up to 55 pills per day. Due to her symptoms, Sahara was no longer able to attend school in the same manner she did prior to her Gardasil injection. She was homeschooled through the majority of 6th through 12th grades, mostly bedridden and confined to a wheelchair.

After undergoing testing to assess her post-Gardasil symptoms and adverse events, Sahara was diagnosed with various medical conditions, including Neurocardiogenic Syncope (NCS), Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia (POTS), a form of Orthostatic Intolerance (OI) called Orthostatic Hypotension (OH), Small Fiber Neuropathy, and severe Autoimmune Autonomic Neuropathy.

Today, Sahara takes 14 prescription medications. She also receives a very expensive Intravenous Immune Globulin (IVIG) treatment at home every three weeks through a central line in her chest. If the IVIG treatment ceases to be administered at these regular intervals, she experiences a dramatic decline in her health to the point of becoming severely disabled again.

IVIG is a blood product prepared from the serum of between 1,000 and 15,000 plasma donors per batch that floods Sahara's system with good antibodies to overrule her own bad antibodies that are attacking her own body. When Covid-19 began to ravage the country, some healthcare professionals turned to IVIG as a treatment option, leaving many people with Gardasil vaccine injuries worried about IVIG supplies running low.

"In speaking with other parents of Gardasil-injured children, I can tell you there is a lot of concern regarding a possible IVIG shortage in the near future," says Mrs. Roglitz-Walker. "It would be devastating for my daughter and for anyone with Autoimmune Autonomic Neuropathy, Small Fiber Neuropathy, POTS, dysautonomia, and other neurological conditions who need this treatment just to keep them from being bedridden."

Allegations in Gardasil Vaccine Lawsuit

Sahara Walker seeks to hold Merck accountable for its negligent, reckless, and fraudulent conduct, and for the physical and emotional injuries she sustained after receiving the Gardasil vaccine.

Before Merck brought Gardasil to market, the company negligently designed and conducted clinical trials to prevent the clinical trials from revealing the vaccine's true risks, including autoimmune diseases, the lawsuit alleges. Furthermore, the complaint alleges that Merck knew or should have known that its poorly designed clinical trials and studies were insufficient to test Gardasil's true long-term safety and efficacy.

According to the complaint, Merck also purposely downplayed Gardasil's dangerous and undisclosed ingredients, including:

  • Phenylmethylsulfonyl fluoride (PMSF) – A toxic nerve agent that is not intended for human consumption or injection.

  • Aluminum Hydroxyphosphate Sulfate (AAHS) – A particularly toxic aluminum-containing adjuvant.

  • Polysorbate 80 – An emulsifier that is associated with many health injuries, including, anaphylaxis, infertility, and cardiac arrest.

  • Borax – A toxic chemical and may have long-term toxic effects.

  • Genetically Modified Yeast – Studies have linked to various auto-immune disorders.

Attorneys representing Sahara Walker further allege that Gardasil contains a secret DNA adjuvant and potentially hazardous ingredient designed to make the vaccine more potent. Merck allegedly used the DNA adjuvant to prolong Gardasil's immunological effects but illegally omitted it from its list of substances and ingredients in the vaccine.

If Merck had provided adequate and truthful warnings and properly disclosed and disseminated the true risks, limitations, and lack of efficacy associated with Gardasil to medical providers, patients and the public, Ms. Walker's medical providers would never have offered or recommended the Gardasil vaccine, and Ms. Walker would never have suffered the disabling physical and emotional injuries she continues to endure.

Statements from the Plaintiff and Her Mother

"My injuries from the Gardasil vaccine have stolen so much from me. Before the vaccine, the possibilities for my future were endless. Now, my life is full of accommodations and medical interventions. It's not how any 19-year-old should have to live.

I want to warn people of the potential for serious adverse reactions and let others who have been hurt know that they are not alone. I'm fighting for all of us." – Sahara Walker

"We are pro-vaccine. We would have never had Sahara get the Gardasil vaccine if we didn't believe in the importance of vaccines. But since she became sick and disabled within days of getting the shot, we firmly believe her adverse reactions were caused by the Gardasil vaccine. Though rare, adverse reactions to vaccines are very real.

Pharma companies that develop vaccines should not be allowed to police themselves and cherry pick their own data to mislead the FDA and the public about the safety and efficacy of their vaccines. It's imperative that there be more robust checks and balances as well as increased transparency in order for the medical community and the public to make genuinely informed decisions. Only then will be able to truly protect the lives of our children."
Melissa Roglitz-Walker

About Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman
Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is one of the nation's leading law firms representing individuals harmed by the Gardasil vaccine. The firm has a long track record of success holding pharmaceutical and chemical companies accountable. The firm co-led two of the Roundup cancer trials against Monsanto, obtaining in 2019, a $2 billion verdict on behalf of Alva and Alberta Pilliod, which was the second highest verdict in the nation and the ninth largest in U.S. history.

Our firm wishes to stress that we are not against vaccines. They have the potential to eradicate disease and save millions of lives. We are, however, against intentional efforts to mislead consumers about the safety and effectiveness of a drug or vaccine. Our firm has always fought—and will continue to fight—for the rights of consumers to be fully and honestly informed about risks associated with any drug, vaccine, chemical, medical device, or consumer product. We will work tirelessly to ensure those rights are defended and victims of injustice are compensated for their injuries. Gardasil makes good vaccines look bad.

Baum Hedlund Aristei &amp; Goldman (PRNewsfoto/Baum Hedlund Aristei &amp; Goldman)
Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman (PRNewsfoto/Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gardasil-attorneys-allege-hpv-vaccine-caused-girl-to-develop-pots-301176521.html

SOURCE Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman

Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Pompeo meets Orthodox spiritual leader in Istanbul

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians on Tuesday during a short trip to Turkey that raised the ire of Turkish officials and included no meetings with any of them. Pompeo, who is on a seven-country tour of Europe and the Middle East, tweeted pictures of him being greeted by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the leader of around 300 million Orthodox Christians, after being shown around the Patriarchate.

  • Mitch McConnell rips into the $3.4 trillion Democratic stimulus plan as 'unserious'

    McConnell blasted the Democratic coronavirus relief plan a day after President-elect Joe Biden implored Congress to pass it.

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • Even with a green card, an immigrant could be denied U.S. citizenship for these reasons

    Less than a week after the announcement of a revised U.S. naturalization test that critics said is harder to pass, the Trump administration updated on Wednesday a policy that could make immigrants who already have lawful permanent resident (LPR) status ineligible for citizenship.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Fox News panel erupts at a liberal guest for saying it's 'not time to joke' about COVID-19 as US deaths near 250,000

    After mocking new COVID-19 restrictions and trading memes with the panel, Fox News' Pete Hegseth said, "People ignore them, as they should."

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com The class folly of canceling student loans Let's appreciate how extraordinary the vaccines are Donald Trump's future is a Prairie Home Companion

  • Armenia raises Nagorno-Karabakh conflict troop toll to 2,425

    Armenia's prime minister presented a 15-point “road map” Wednesday aimed at “ensuring democratic stability” in what appeared to be a bid to resolve a political crisis over a truce he signed with Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. A Russia-brokered cease-fire halted fighting that killed hundreds, possibly thousands, in six weeks, but it stipulated that Armenia turn over control of some areas its holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders to Azerbaijan and angered many Armenians. Thousands of people have regularly protested in Armenia's capital, Yerevan, demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's ouster.

  • 'Compromised position': Dr. Anthony Fauci on why he thinks he hasn't heard from Joe Biden's team

    Dr. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, hasn't spoken to Biden as the U.S. battles a significant spike in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • They had sex off a Florida highway in the middle of the day. Passing drivers interrupted

    Outdoor dining in a pandemic: Acceptable.

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo snapped at reporters at a tense coronavirus press briefing where he learned that NYC schools are closing amid a spike in new infections

    The chaotic Cuomo briefing overlapped with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio running over five hours late to his own COVID-19 news conference.

  • Finally, Maduro is Listening

    On Monday, Bloomberg broke the news that Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro is inching toward official dollarization. He has ordered the Banco Central de Venezuela to engage in discussions with Venezuelan bankers on the modalities of creating a clearing and settlement system in U.S. dollars. Maduro, in a rare display of good judgment, is taking a necessary step toward what I have been advocating for many years: official dollarization in Venezuela. Indeed, I first proposed this when I was President Rafael Caldera’s chief adviser in 1995.Unlike the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who has been recognized as interim president by the United States, the European Union, and others, Maduro has finally received the message about the only way to stop Venezuela’s hyperinflation immediately. If he continues on this path, he will smash hyperinflation and remain in the saddle.Venezuela’s bolivar is worthless, and its annual inflation rate is the world’s highest. I measure it every day, and today it is 2,156 percent per year. Not surprisingly, Venezuelans get rid of their bolivars like hot potatoes and replace them with U.S. dollars. So, Venezuela is, to a large extent, unofficially dollarized.To stop Venezuela’s death spiral, it must officially dump the bolivar and adopt the greenback. Official “dollarization” is a proven elixir. I know because I operated as a state counselor in Montenegro when it dumped the worthless Yugoslav dinar in 1999 and replaced it with the Deutsche mark. I also watched the successful dollarization of Ecuador in 2001, when I was serving as an adviser to the minister of economy and finance.Countries that are officially dollarized produce lower, less variable inflation rates and higher, more stable economic growth rates than comparable countries with central banks that issue domestic currencies. There is a tried-and-true way to stabilize the economy -- a necessary condition before the massive task of life-giving reforms can begin. It is dollarization. Stability might not be everything, but everything is nothing without stability.Just what does the Venezuelan public think of the dollarization idea? To answer that question, I commissioned a professional survey of public opinion that was conducted in March 2017 by Datincorp in Caracas. The results were encouraging. At that time, 62 percent of the public favored dollarization. Today, since more than 80 percent of transactions in Venezuela take place in U.S. dollars, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to think that the approval rating would now exceed 80 percent. So, it’s not surprising that Maduro has embraced the dollarization idea. After all, the public already does.But, the question I am repeatedly asked is: How do you officially dollarize a place such as Venezuela? To do that, you need a dollarization law. I have drafted such a model law. The model statute is meant to suggest the main features that are desirable for a law on dollarization. Legal technicalities may require an actual statute to be somewhat different.A Model Dollarization Statute For Venezuela 1. The Banco Central de Venezuela shall cease to issue Venezuelan bolivars except as replacements for equal amounts of old currency that become worn out. 2. Except as specified in paragraph 3, wages, prices, assets, and liabilities shall be converted from Venezuelan bolivars to U.S. dollars (“the replacement currency”) at the conversion rate chosen in the law that accompanies this law. By 60 days after this law enters into force, wages and prices shall cease to be quoted in Venezuelan bolivars. 3. 1. Interest rates shall be converted into the replacement currency by the following procedure. The independent committee of experts specified in the law accompanying this law shall choose benchmark interest rates in the Venezuelan bolivar and replacement currency, having similar characteristics with respect to maturity and liquidity insofar as that is possible. The ratio between existing interest rates in Venezuelan bolivars and the benchmark interest rate in the Venezuelan bolivar shall determine the interest rate in the replacement currency, which shall bear the same ratio to the benchmark rate in the replacement currency. 2. In no case, however, shall new interest rates in the replacement currency resulting from the conversion procedure exceed 50 percent a year. 4. The president may appoint a committee of experts on technical issues connected with this law to recommend changes in regulations that may be necessary. 5. Nothing in this law shall prevent parties to a transaction from using any currency that is mutually agreeable. However, the replacement currency may be established as the default currency where no other currency is specified. 6. While Venezuelan bolivars remain in circulation, the government shall accept them in payment of taxes at no premium to the conversion rate with the replacement currency. Acceptance of Venezuelan bolivars shall not be obligatory for any other party. 7. Within five years after this law takes effect, the government shall redeem all outstanding Venezuelan bolivars for the replacement currency or exchange it for government debt bearing a market-determined rate of interest. 8. Existing laws that conflict with this law are void. 9. This law takes effect immediately upon publication.With that, Venezuela has a clear blueprint for how to proceed to smash hyperinflation.

  • In shock move, U.S. abandons drugs case against ex-Mexican defense minister

    U.S. prosecutors will drop drug charges against ex-Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and turn over the investigation to Mexico, saying "sensitive" foreign policy considerations outweighed the interest in pressing the case. The surprise decision to dismiss the charges in the politically explosive case was announced in a joint statement on Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Mexico's attorney general's office. "The United States has determined that sensitive and important foreign policy considerations outweigh the government's interest in pursuing the prosecution of the defendant," prosecutors from the U.S. Eastern District of New York said in a court document unsealed on Tuesday.

  • Official in charge of signing off on Biden's win is reportedly 'afraid on multiple levels'

    President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump can't be ascertained until General Services Administrator Emily Murphy signs off on it, but she is continuing to hold out while Trump refuses to concede. Murphy has been subject to criticism for delaying the inevitable, but sources close to her told CNN that the "consummate professional" believes she's doing "her honest duty as someone who has sworn true allegiance to the Constitution of the United States of America and the laws that govern her position."The sources also said Murphy is struggling with what she considers a no-win situation. She reportedly feels pressure from both sides of the political spectrum as she tries to interpret unclear law and precedent. "She absolutely feels like she's in a hard place," a friend and former colleague told CNN. "She's afraid on multiple levels. It's a terrible situation."Not everyone is as sympathetic, though. Another former colleague said that while Murphy is "an ethical and moral person," she is "absolutely making the wrong decision" since "there really is no question" that Biden won. Read more at CNN.More stories from theweek.com The class folly of canceling student loans Let's appreciate how extraordinary the vaccines are Donald Trump's future is a Prairie Home Companion

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.